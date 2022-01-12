Norwood will get a new mayor this year, along with two new town trustees. Election packets are available at Town Hall now for anyone who wishes to run, and those are due Jan. 24.
As of press time Tuesday, only person had picked up a packet to run for one of the three available seats. After Jan. 24, the town can release the names of those who are running for election.
The position of mayor is an unpaid, four-year term. The current mayor, Kieffer Parrino, has termed out of the position. He can still run for a trustee seat, though. Previously, he served one term as trustee.
Trustee positions are also unpaid and four-year terms. Candy Meehan and Kerry Welch have termed out as board members. Welch previously served as Norwood’s mayor.
Town clerk Amanda Pierce told The Norwood Post that those running for election should have a desire to serve their community. They are bound to participate in monthly board meetings, attend some work sessions, do research on issues in their free time and assist with the town’s annual budget.
They’ll also be casting their vote and helping to shape town policy, when trustees make decisions in the regular meetings that happen on the second Wednesday of every month.
Pierce hopes that the new mayor and trustees act in the best interest of their constituents and go beyond their personal beliefs.
“I do really believe right now we need a good board of trustees and a good mayor to lead this community,” she said.
According to her, the elected officials become the “face of the community.” They are also asked sometimes to judge parades, volunteer for certain things and attend community events.
“They wear that hat, donate their time, want to listen to what people have to say, follow the rules, figure out what we need to do to make this community thrive,” she added.
Anyone who’d like to get on the ballot must live within Norwood’s town limits and be a resident of the State of Colorado. They should also be 18 years of age and a U.S. citizen.
No previous governmental experience is necessary, and the Town of Norwood does provide a training through the Department of Local Affairs to support trustees in serving on town board.
Campaigning is permitted in town, though a report has to be filed for the Fair Campaign Practices Act, Pierce said. And, first those interested must see her to pick up the election packet, which must be returned on time, in order to even participate in the race. Even with some COVID restrictions in place, anyone interested should call Town Hall, and Pierce will make arrangements to distribute packets.
Pierce said this election is important.
“We want to hear from the community,” she said. “Who do they want to be their face and represent them?”
The newly elected officials will be sworn in at the next regular meeting after the election, which is April 13.
Remaining on the town board this year as trustees are Shawn Fallon and Jaime Schultz.
