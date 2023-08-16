True North Youth Program is known for its scholarships, for staff’s weekly presence in San Miguel County and West End high schools, and for helping students with after-high-school planning, but only some are aware of and fewer get to experience what a handful of Norwood and Nucla students enjoyed last month when they jumped on a river trip with Deer Hill Expeditions and True North.
“One of True North’s goals is post-secondary (college or trades school) access and helping students build a path forward after high school graduation,” said Vivian Russell, True North co-founder and executive director.
“The multi-day rafting trip, where students set up a home in the wilderness, cook for themselves and clean up their dishes and camp, allows them to experience a certain level of self-sufficiency and a sense of independence. This all relates back to some of these long term goals as far as figuring out what is possible and where to land after high school.”
This is the fourth year that True North has teamed up with Deer Hill Expeditions to provide summer programming in the wilderness for Norwood area students. This year, 11 students — two from Nucla and nine from Norwood — launched four rafts and a duckie from just outside of Bluff, Utah, and rafted to Mexican Hat, Utah, for a 27-mile, five-night trip along the San Juan River.
Another goal is to bring students together from all along the watershed. “Throughout the trip, I watched the students gain so much confidence and ability,” said Zita Surprenant, True North program coordinator and trip chaperone.
“I learned how important it is to wake up, get up, and do things,” said participant Ava Reed, who also inquired about how she could work at Deer Hill Expeditions, said Surprenant.
Another student, Rowen Hemphill, said, “This is so much better than video games.”
“I came in not knowing how to swim, and came back knowing,” added Maria Camacho.
Norwood teachers Ben Kirk and Brit Traucht also chaperoned, and the trip was led by Deer Hill staff members Frankie Ostensen, Dreas Ratteray and Alex Fleitz.
Surprenant said, “By the end of the trip, Keegan Tackett and Holten McCluer were rigging the boats in the morning, Louie Jacobs and Sydney Tomlinson successfully went through the rapids in a duckie and all of the students were setting up and taking down their tents and camp without any help or prompting.”
Tackett and McCluer also caught a catfish with a hook and line they fashioned from hair ties and a mini carabiner. All of the students took turns fishing. It was the first Deer Hill trip where students managed to catch a fish.
All in all, Surprenant said, it was a successful trip. “It was heartwarming to witness how the group came together and incredible to see older students exercise leadership skills and model behavior: Dilyn Alexander, Cadence Shaw, Brylea Butler and Valeria Hernandez were capable and determined participants.”
She added, “I am so proud of all of these students, and this community should be, too. These are hardworking, fun and respectful kids; it’s a joy to spend time with them.”
True North will open a Norwood headquarters this year at Norwood Schools, adding to the Naturita teen center and the Base Camp location at Telluride Middle-High School. All three spaces are dedicated for high school student use. True North is accepting donations like furniture, rugs, wall art, plants and art supplies for the new Norwood space. Donors may contact Surprenant by emailing zita@truenorthyouthprogram.org.
Watch for information this fall about True North’s upcoming student publication, the “San Miguel Current.”
