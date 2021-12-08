Norwood folks are expressing their outrage at recent events that have troubled a rural part of the local community. With one dog dead, possibly due to illegal activity, others are concerned for animals that may still be at risk. Some are worried that in light of animal abuse, actual people may also be in danger.
After one canine died on Ragsdale Road, just west of Norwood, now the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office is involved in a case that is undergoing investigation.
Apparently, the pet owner did seek medical attention for the dog that died. Dr. Steve Smolen, the owner and lead physician of The Animal Hospital of Telluride, saw the deceased animal and examined it.
On social media, townspeople continue to discuss the issue with passion — both anger and fear.
The Norwood Post contacted Montrose County on Friday to discuss the details of the matter. County officials, though, said they were not able to discuss the case at that time. They said they could possibly speak about it on Monday. On Monday night, however, officials said they still couldn’t discuss it for legal reasons.
On Tuesday morning, Katie Yergensen, Montrose County media relations manager, contacted The Norwood Post to say sheriff’s deputies were handling the matter.
“The Montrose County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a harassment call that was received on Nov. 26, 2021, in the 1200 block of Ragsdale Road near Norwood,” Yergensen said.
According to her, “the reporting party and the neighbor are both alleging harassment against each other.”
On social media threads, some have stated that the perpetration against dogs is still continuing. They are worried that more injury or potential animal deaths could occur. Others are stating that they’re ramping up their personal safety on Ragsdale Road and are prepared to take matters into their own hands, if someone questionable appears on their property and intends to cause harm.
To support the dog owner, who is apparently suffering with expensive vet bills and the recent loss of his dog, Haley Golaszewski established a GoFundMe. As of press time on Tuesday, the fundraiser had generated more than $4,000 in community support.
The link for the GoFundMe can be accessed at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-kevin-with-vet-bills?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer.
Yergensen said both parties in the “harassment case” are in communication with sheriff’s deputies.
“Upon talking to both parties, it was alleged that one of the individuals had harmed the other individual's dog who had recently died,” she said.
She added that “a veterinarian who examined the deceased animal indicated that the wounds were not consistent with human-caused harm.”
Yergensen did not explain exactly how the dog may have died.
At the same time, her statement to The Norwood Post indicates that the public should not live in fear for their animals.
“At this time, there is no reason to believe there is a danger to any other animals in the area,” she said Tuesday. “The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this case and encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the office at 970-252-4023.”
The Norwood Post will continue to follow developments.
