With more people visiting and moving in, a larger territory to protect, and now with more well-trained firefighters and medical responders, the Norwood Fire Protection District (NFPD) is moving from a volunteer-response to a combination department with full-time employees rotating within a permanent shift schedule. Starting March 1, and for the first time in NFPD history, this policy change ensures dedicated and professional emergency services 24/7 for the recently expanded and now nearly 900-square-mile district.
“We’re building out bunk space and will have the firehouse staffed around the clock with our team of certified EMT, fire and rescue first-responders,” said District Chief John Bockrath, who along with new full-timers Heather King and Kathryn Westcott, will become rotating firefighters and EMTs on call. King is currently in paramedic training, and plans are underway for another member to attend paramedic school.
All of this is supported by the department’s core volunteer firefighters and EMTs.
Each full-time, paid department employee will be available and at the station for a 24-hour shift, then off for 48 hours before returning to duty. Every on-call responder must achieve and maintain Firefighter 1 certification with the State of Colorado’s Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC), and national EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) certification.
Earning the Firefighter 1 qualification requires attending four months of Fire Academy that includes rigorous, live-fire practical testing and a state written exam.
EMT certification requires five months of intensive classroom education (680 hours), clinical training (120 hours), and another 120 hours of direct ride-along experience with a professional ambulance team. EMTs are qualified to perform basic life support (BLS) functions that ensure high-level patient care between on-scene arrival and transporting the patient to a hospital or urgent care provider. NFPD EMTs-in-training get most of their ride-along hours with the Montrose Fire Protection District.
Paramedic certification is far more intensive with another two years of training to gain advanced life support (ALS) status. With the ALS qualification, paramedics can handle virtually everything an emergency room physician does, except for X-rays and applying sutures.
Ongoing EMT and Fire Academy training continues at the Norwood Firehouse with Bockrath at the helm, and with Nucla/Naturita Fire personnel attending as well. In addition, basic CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) is a fundamental requirement of all first-responders and public safety personnel. Norwood conducts CPR classes monthly at the firehouse every third Friday for anyone interested in learning this life-saving skill.
In addition to Bockrath, firefighters Westcott, Nancy Wells and Assistant Chief David Blunt are now qualified to conduct CPR certification classes.
Plans are in the works for a full remodel of the current headquarters with more functional training facilities, more usable living quarters, a potential second story, and amenities, such as a hose tower and better storage space
“Our general call volume is rising steadily,” said Bockrath. “There are more new residents, traffic and visitors, so the time is right to leverage our training and budget capabilities to achieve this new level of emergency preparedness for our district. The Norwood/Redvale community has come to expect trained professionals to respond to their emergency needs, and should be provided with nothing less.”
