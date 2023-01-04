The New York Times has called Norwood-based writer Craig Childs “a modern-day desert father.” His second book of 2022, a reprint of his first book from 1995, came out in November. “Stone Desert” has been out of print for some time, and this edition is more than just a reprint. Childs called it a time capsule, written during his winter in Canyonlands in 1994.
The book’s new publisher, Torrey House Press, wrote that this new edition “brings the wonder and wildness of one of our nation’s most geologically and culturally unique national parks to readers everywhere.”
It also brings readers to Childs’ own journal from that winter. The book is in what Childs called a “do-si-do” format, or “two-for-one.” Open one side for the book itself, as published in 1995, with a new introduction by Childs. Open the book from the other side, and readers have Childs’ entire hand-written journal, complete with sketches, rendered exactly from the original.
“‘Stone Desert' was my first immersion project,” said Childs. “It was the product of a winter spent in the backcountry of Canyonlands National Park, jotting down notes, sketching and researching the region the way any trained naturalist does.”
Childs said he still immerses himself in landscape to create the books he’s been publishing for nearly 30 years, but the work is “more pinpointed.” “Stone Desert,” and the five books after that, were written “while fully immersed in landscapes, with landscape as home,” living out of a backpack or his truck, Childs said. “Tracing Time,” his 13th book, released early in 2022, was more about “making very specific journeys into landscape, then coming home to write,” he said.
Home is now Norwood, and has been for the last seven years. And, while his writing process has changed somewhat, Childs said his focus hasn’t.
“The ideas I was writing about back then were core ideas that have ended up in every book,” he said. “I wouldn’t have seen that without having to reread ‘Stone Desert’ for the new printing,” he added.
One of those main ideas is about how humans exist in this “vast and complex landscape … trying to figure out their world, their life. It’s a sloppy, complex, beautiful process,” Childs said.
That focus, and living in Norwood, guided Childs to his newest project: a consideration of how people and mountain lions live together. Childs said he’s looking at “mountain lions’ population dynamics, where they are, how and why people do or don’t see them.” The geographical focus is local, from the Uncompahgre Plateau to the Lone Cone, but “still takes in the whole mountain lion range from Argentina to British Columbia.”
As with every other book, Childs is talking to specialists: ranchers, scientists, historians. It’s what makes his writing what it is. As a three-time winner of the Sigurd F. Olson Nature Writing Award (2007, 2012, 2018), Childs is “one of those rare authors who weaves scientific and personal explorations of the natural world into narratives that are consistently artful and compelling,” said Alan Brew, 2018 award selection committee member and executive director of the Sigurd Olson Environmental Institute.
Childs hasn’t toured much with this new edition of “Stone Desert,” but he has given a few talks. He said he hopes to bring the book to Norwood audiences sometime soon. The community is invited stay updated on his writing, upcoming workshops and events on his website, www.houseofrain.com.
