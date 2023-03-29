Pinion Park in Norwood is the first Rural Homes project in the region, and the construction site is starting to look like a neighborhood now that three families have moved in, and the other 21 homes are nearing completion.
Located just south of the Lone Cone Library, Pinion Park has been quickly progressing, though as with any building project, there have been unexpected delays and the first move-in dates had to be postponed from January to March. The delays haven’t daunted the spirit of Rural Homes’ staff, however.
“We’ve been pushing very hard to get the first few families into the houses, and we’ve done it quietly — without a big celebration — to focus on those families, and now we’re ready to pick up steam and get the rest finished by the end of April,” said Paul Major, Norwood homes manager. “By the end of May, with more stable weather, we’ll do a big public event to celebrate and to thank everyone involved — the town, the county, contractors and the homeowners.”
Support from outside the Town of Norwood and San Miguel County has also been important, and the ruralhomes.co website lists 20-plus other businesses and nonprofits as well as anonymous donors who have been helping along the way.
“Our project is really unique,” said Dylan Conway of Rural Homes. “We’re a nonprofit building houses that cost more to build than we’re selling them for. Local nonprofits and community foundations, grants, land donated by the county and state funding are really what’s making this happen.”
Recently, in a letter in the Telluride Daily Planet, Colby Brown, the first to move his family into Pinion Park, also thanked the Telluride Association of Realtors for their support.
Brown said the delays happened to work out in their favor: He, wife Amilya and their 3-year-old son welcomed their second son in January.
“It all worked out that the closing was later,” said Colby. “I can’t imagine how we would have done both at the same time.”
Brown said the whole process was “pretty smooth for the most part.” After they applied online for the housing lottery last summer, they got lucky and had first pick on the homes that would be available. They were able to choose the home and location that was in their price range.
“We also happened to be the first ones to have our house finished,” said Brown.
They closed on March 8 and moved in two days later. The best thing so far, said Brown, “is just being in a place we can call our own. It’s such a relief to be here and we’re super happy to continue our lives in Norwood.”
Currently, in addition to Pinion Park in Norwood, Rural Homes is working to construct neighborhoods in Ridgway and Ouray. Ridgway’s Wetterhorn Homes is already under construction, though on pause for the winter. In January, the Ouray Planning and Zoning Commission approved the Waterview neighborhood with up to 70 homes north of Ouray, and earlier this month the project was awarded a grant for $8 million from the State of Colorado.
A few Pinion Park homes are still available for sale, said Conway. Additionally, the county house and school district house have closed, and those entities will be looking for tenants. The public is encouraged to visit the Pinion Park website at pinionparknorwood.co or email info@ruralhomesproject.co to learn more about deed restriction and purchase.
“Pinion Park is an active construction site,” said Major.
Anyone who wishes to tour the neighborhood should schedule an appointment by emailing info@ruralhomesproject.co.
