Town administrator Patti Grafmyer reminded Norwood trustees at the town’s monthly meeting that the annual spring clean-up date is May 21. For the clean-up day, the town, which partners with San Miguel County, will provide dumpsters at the San Miguel Basin Fairgrounds for the community to get rid of unwanted items and garbage. They’re taking household waste from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and electronic waste — old TVs, computers, stereo parts and more — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The following day, the community may also dispose of hazardous waste: batteries, chemicals, fertilizers and other things. Some fees may apply, but dropping off paint is free. Officials cannot accept radioactive material, needles, explosives or ammunition.
On a related note, Grafmyer told the board that Norwood Public Schools would like to have a “shred” day for documents that need to be destroyed. The school is considering ordering a shredding truck, and the town could partner to share the costs. Additionally, the shred process could be opened up to the community as a service.
Grafmyer said she recommended offering the shredding to citizens and sharing the $1,000 bill by paying half. The service has not previously been offered to the Norwood people. Trustees supported the idea.
Randy Harris, the director of Norwood Public Works, continues to work on spring cleaning. Unfortunately, the street sweeper has been giving him some trouble lately, and wind has been troublesome, too — typical for spring on Wright’s Mesa. Harris is gearing up for spring projects like ditch clearing. He also just hired his third person for the crew. Now, Austin Overholt joins Norwood Public Works full-time.
Related to trash and clean-up, trustee Jaime Schultz asked fellow trustees about the idea of a free dumpster in town, so that people could get rid of unwanted trash. She said illegal dumping remains problematic in town, as is people who pile trash onto full dumpsters.
Grafmyer said if the town had a public one, it wouldn’t stop someone from saying “Oh, darn it’s full.” She said it won’t solve the problem, but create another task. Harris said he saw the idea as a benefit that would be “abused.”
Town marshal Kattie Neesham shared with town trustees at the April meeting that she received her grant for the body cameras she applied for.
“We’re getting the little bits all figured out,” she said.
The grant pays for more than half of the equipment, which is a five-year project. The cameras will have arrived and be up and running by June.
“I’m excited about it,” Neesham said. “We can operate independently … ”
The body cameras improve evidence and communication in the court setting.
Neesham, too, said her new vehicle is arriving from Texas and will go through its final checks before arriving in May. The Coach’s Mother, of Norwood, will design the logo for the marshal’s car.
Neesham said her workload got a little bit more challenging when the State of Colorado passed a Senate Bill requiring the reporting of demographics of any person who’s investigated or a suspect. She said it requires law enforcement agencies to create additional paperwork: race, age and reasons for being contacted. That information is to now be recorded and publicly accessed. She said the extra work was a bit “stressful,” but she’d found an online resource to help with data entry. Thankfully, the web program for reporting is free. The Telluride Marshal is also using it.
Those who need to access the information can use a QR code to get the demographic police report.
