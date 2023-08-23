In the face of a weak national housing market, a few concerned citizens posted in the Norwood Collective Facebook group their questions about the many commercial listings on Norwood’s Grand Avenue, but experts say the commercial and residential markets in Norwood are not unusual, and there are resources to help buyers navigate them.
One homeowner, Molly Radecki, tried to sell her home on Grand Avenue but struggled to find buyers looking to purchase an older, well-maintained, carefully-upgraded Craftsman-style home. Radecki recognized the challenges of selling an older home.
“The houses in the lower tier of the market often have issues that need remediation, which makes it more challenging to pass inspections,” she said.
Radeki is looking at turning her home into a long-term rental. Before she bought her home, she had taken classes from the San Miguel Regional Housing Authority (SMRHA). The course, Radecki said, “really helped me understand my options. I feel like people might qualify for a USDA loan or an FHA loan and don’t know they have that option. Also, there are different loan options available through different banks in the area, which is why a first-time home buyer course was helpful.”
Arlene Boyd, a long-time Norwood resident and real estate agent, said that buying and selling patterns shift over time with options that range from few to many listings at any given time.
Boyd said, “The commercial market is slower to move than housing,” which could easily explain the long-term visibility of certain commercial listings.
Boyd said that the real estate market in Norwood and surrounding areas has been tight with few homes on the market, which means the prices have remained high because demand is high.
“Current homeowners may be reluctant to sell, despite the higher appraisal values, simply because interest rates are so high. The best option is to stay with their current low interest rate,” she added.
Without their participation in the real estate market, those who need housing and those who are selling often find gaps in price versus affordability, thus people seeking housing are priced out of home ownership.
High mortgage rates and high sales prices combined with inflated tax assessments is more than just a localized concern. As homeowners sought to cash out their homes to the highest bidder, the concerns of recession, inflation, and high mortgage rates have kept all but flush residents from buying homes. In essence, the national market is now flooded with over-priced homes that nobody can afford to buy.
According to Rothstein and Jennings in Forbes Advisor, “The number of applications for mortgages and sales [were] 20% lower this year than April to May last year.”
This tight market is also what drives concerns about affordable housing and lack of housing options.
Rothstein data showed that those with incomes of less than $75,000 cannot buy a home. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income in San Miguel County is $70,965. At the recommended debt to income ratio of 28% of income for a house payment, the homeowners would need to earn at least $7000 a month to be considered for a mortgage. That level of income priced out workers in Norwood — a two-income two-person family with each earning $20 an hour would not be able to buy a home in the current market –- too little income for a traditional loan and too much for deed-restricted property.
It may be a good time for getting educated.
The SMRHC online housing education information may be found online at https://smrha.org/home-buyer-education/.
