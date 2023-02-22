Durango-based band Desiderata brings with them one of Norwood’s own, George (Hamo) Thorneycroft, when they return to The Livery this Saturday, at 6:30 p.m., playing for the Fresh Food Hub fundraiser.
Whether or not Thorneycroft knew at some point while growing up in Norwood that he’d be playing guitar in a band, returning to Norwood to perform at The Livery, he definitely sought out music when he left Norwood for Durango and Fort Lewis College.
“One of my first priorities when I got to Durango was getting that element of music back in my life, so I started right away seeking out musicians,” said Thorneycroft, who is finishing up his environmental science degree program this semester.
Three of the five band members that have become his musical family in Durango are students, but they manage to make time for music together.
“It’s a lot, but we just practice in the late afternoon, at night, and then get home and start homework usually,” Thorneycroft said.
Thorneycroft and two other of the band members attribute their love of music to programs they were involved in during middle and high school. For Thorneycroft, it was the Rock and Roll Academy music program at Telluride Mountain School, and the folks he was around in Norwood. Norwood guitar player Rick Hollinbeck was influential, and the musicians in Sons of the Addicted — now Fractalaia, said Thorneycroft, as well as others.
Lead singer Autumn Ford and drummer Cory Arcomano, both of Durango, say it was Stillwater Music that got them started.
“I owe a lot to the Stillwater Foundation,” Arcomano said, “They get kids together, playing music, and get them gigs in the Four Corners area. The highlight of my time with Stillwater was playing the Telluride Jazz Festival on the main stage.”
Ford says she also owes a lot to her parents, who are in the band The Crags.
The band also owes their name to Ford’s parents.
“We were trying to come up with a name,” said Thorneycroft, “and the Desiderata poem was hanging on the wall in Autumn’s parents’ house, where we were practicing.”
Ford said, “It’s been in every house we’ve moved into.”
This Saturday will be the second time the band has played at The Livery. Thorneycroft said he’s excited to support the Fresh Food Hub and also The Livery “because I remember, back in the day, the plays and the family movie nights, and all those fun events I got to go to as a kid. I feel like I’m kind of paying back to that,” he said.
Thorneycroft plans to continue playing music after he graduates in the spring. The band is hoping to continue together, too.
Guitarist and keyboard player Jake Ostrowski, from York, Pa., said, “I think I see us playing together for a while to come. It seems like we’re making a lot of quick progress, and that’s good.”
The band’s sound is Indy rock with jazz and groove influences. They write most of their own music, and Ford writes the lyrics and harmonies.
Arcomano said that people attending Saturday’s show “can expect to have fun and dance a lot.”
Booking contact, upcoming shows and other information, as well as a link to Desiderata’s song “Silver and Cold” on Soundcloud, are @desiderata_music on Facebook and Instagram.
The charge for Saturday evening’s event is $10 at the door and includes food from Thorneycroft Kitchen. There will be a cash bar, but all ages are welcome.
