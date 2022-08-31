Ramona Rummel is guiding the Mavericks this year on the volleyball court, but she is no stranger to coaching. Rummel was part of the coaching staff in 2013-14 and assistant in 2015-16. She was head coach 2017-18 and recently led the youth program for third through fifth graders through Norwood Youth Organization. She shared with The Norwood Post what’s happening on the high school court now.
Freshman this year are Darcy Bray, Kieley Shepardson, Lilliana Jacobs and Valeria Hernandez. Sophomores include Cadence Shaw, Amber Bockrath, Brenna Morlang, Kendra McCluer and Grace Harris. Juniors are Peyton Porter, Hannah Browning and Dilyn Alexander. Seniors are Yoselin Hernandez, Grace Fourney, Claire Jacobs and Rosalie Vogel.
Managers are Raelyn Aldrich and Bradley Springer.
Rummel said there’s a motto this year: “New Season — New Attitude.”
“We are building a program that is focusing on teamwork, respect, hard work, commitment and trust,” she said. “Success will not come overnight, but through the consistent application of our team expectations and goals. I like to use the analogy of a ship and our program. We are all on a ship: the school administration, coaches, players, parents, family, friends and community.”
Rummel said the team is “steering the ship,” and she’s hopeful that everyone else is behind the team pushing them onward.
“We don’t need anyone on the edges of the ship rocking it or tipping it, which would deter or slow down our progress,” she said. “We need everyone on board and supporting the efforts of the team.”
She said the Mavericks have a lot of potential for success, but they have to be mentally and physically prepared at all times. She added the expectations that coaches set forth for the program are not just expectations on the court, but off the court as well.
“The girls are responding very well to the shift in culture that we are trying to create. I see good energy, hard work, laughter, smiles, tears, frustration and a lot of teammate encouragement,” she said. “All of these are important to move the program forward.”
Rummel said she’s grateful for assistant coaches Sheri Carr-Lacosse and Paige Starks. Carr-Lacosse was a former coach, whom Rummel greatly respects and is thrilled to have by her side.
“The experience she brings to the program is invaluable,” she said.
Starks is a volunteer coach. Rummel said Starks’ passion for the sport and past experience are great assets to Norwood’s volleyball program.
Speaking of the greater program, Rummel said the growth and long-term success depend on the youth programs, and the middle school program. She’d like to build more vertical alignment in expectations, coaching philosophies and foundational skills.
“There is so much potential coming up in the future years that taking a proactive approach now will only produce greater results later on,” she said.
As the Mavericks continue their season, Rummel said she appreciates the school spirit the fans have brought. She hopes that gets even better.
“We appreciate all of the support from the community, and we encourage everyone to come out and watch us play,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.