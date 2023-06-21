Town trustees approved a motion to dedicate Norwood’s pickleball courts to the late John Mansfield. Mansfield, a community leader who was involved in everything from housing to justice, recreation and more, helped establish the pickleball sport locally and was an avid pickleball player.
Ted Mueller attended the town meeting, June 14, on behalf of the pickleball community. He said the mailing list includes about 40 people who are currently playing. Usually on a given night around 15 people show up to a pickleball event. Mansfield worked with the town to get the improvements completed and helped create the pickleball community.
“He’s really one of the ones responsible,” Mueller said. “He helped during the process and with Gretchen (Wells, the previous town clerk,) … We’d like to honor him.”
Now there will be a Mansfield memorial and sign established in Norwood Town Park. Town staff asked if anything else was needed. Mueller said the group was working on aluminum benches, so people had a place to sit when waiting to jump into a game.
Currently, the meet up times for pickleball play are Monday nights, and Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings.
Town trustees discussed renewing the business Motion Sense’s lease, operating inside of a town property on Lucerne Street. Some trustees wanted to increase the rent for the place. Trustee Shawn Fallon said he warned against it. He said the people going to Motion Sense, a physical therapy business, are hurt and many times elderly.
“I really want to see this place here,” Fallon said.
He added Montrose is the next destination for physical therapy. He added the therapist, Grover Price, is a family man — with a wife and kids — and he wants him to succeed.
Trustees approved the lease renewal and decided to revisit a rent increase next year.
In the staff reports, Randy Harris, Norwood’s Public Works Director said winter was "pretty rough on (the) town.” His crew last week had been working on Town Park, the splash pad and also alleyways.
Town Clerk Amanda Pierce is back from her maternity leave. She’s again working full-time, after delivering a daughter, Harper, this spring. She said the Safer to Schools Sidewalks Project, funded through a CDOT matching grant, is moving a bit slow.
“But we are moving along,” she said.
Town staff are talking to homeowners and will go door to door. They want to see if any are interested in contributing to the sidewalks project to take some load off the town. Norwood isn’t anticipating construction until the summer of 2024.
Pierce added the senior meals program is thriving at Norwood Community Center. At least 30 people are attending the meals, which are served twice per month. Pierce said anyone who wants a meal delivered can order that, and the town has to-go boxes. Additionally, All Points Transit is offering rides to the luncheon, and anyone who needs transportation should let town staff know. The funding for senior meals is based on numbers.
Pierce said business licenses were due in July, but since local businesses have been getting “nickeled and dimed everywhere” there is no fee this year. Pierce said people have been extremely grateful for the break.
