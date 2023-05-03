Norwood High School junior class members Dilyn Alexander and Peyton Porter learned last week that they were in the new class of 2024 Chang-Chavkin Scholars, an award that comes with $60,000 towards any accredited U.S. four-year college or university, as well as a wide range of support before and during college.
Rick Williams, Norwood School’s academic counselor, said, “This scholarship is a great opportunity, and it’s phenomenal that both girls won this scholarship; they were both amazing candidates.”
It’s the first year since the scholarship’s first class in 2018 that two Norwood students earned the scholarship. Since its inception, all but one Norwood junior class has had at least one Chang-Chavkin scholar.
Originally focused on students in Norwood, Ouray, Ridgway, Telluride and Nucla high schools, now students in Montrose, Montezuma-Cortez, Delta and Dolores high schools are eligible, too.
To apply, students must be in their junior year of high school and be the first generation in their families to attend college. Alexander added, “Helpful qualities for applicants are being kind, determined, trustworthy and hardworking.”
It does take a bit of work to advance through the steps.
“I am definitely excited and proud of both Peyton and I for the dedication that went into the application process,” said Alexander.
Both scholars said they were also thankful for the help from a number of people, including Williams. Porter mentioned Loren Knobb from True North Youth Program, who helped her with her first round of essays, and Samantha Jacobs, who was one of Porter’s teachers and who wrote one of her recommendation letters. Alexander mentioned Knobbe, as well, and Sara Bachman of Bachman Law, Regan Tuttle as an editor, and her history teacher Nate Lee.
While the Chang-Chavkin financial support is considerable, $60,000 over four years, both scholars also said they’re looking forward to the academic and college preparation support that the scholarship offers. The scholarship website, changchavkinscholars.org, said that their mission is “to support rural, high achieving, first-generation students with the funding and resources needed to graduate from a four-year college that meets their potential.”
“I really enjoy the fact that they’re there for you,” said Porter. “It’s a really supportive system, and they help you through all the steps for getting into college and then continue support while you’re there.”
She added that there was support even in the application process; applicants attended a Zoom meeting where the scholarship founders Arnie Chavkin and Laura Chang, as well as other interviewers, helped students prepare for the interview process itself “so we wouldn’t feel so stressed.
Porter’s current plans for her future are to get into equine chiropractics. “Everything changes,” she said, “but that’s my plan right now.”
She is looking at a school in Kentucky, known for its work with the racehorse industry, and others with similar connections.
Alexander is currently taking a 10-week nursing course at Delta Technical College of the Rockies and hopes to go into nursing in college, followed perhaps with work in anesthesiology.
Williams said it’s sometimes hard to get students to apply for scholarships.
“That’s always the challenge,” he said. For those considering whether or not to apply for the Chang-Chavkin scholarship, both Alexander and Porter said that the hard work was worth it.
“It’s 100 percent worth it,” said Porter. “It’s a long process, it’s draining, and it took a lot of dedication, but if you get it, it could change everything. I would not be going to college without it.”
Alexander added, “If you can apply, you should. It’s the start of your future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.