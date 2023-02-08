The Norwood Public School’s board of education voted 3-2 in January to officially co-op with Nucla for 2024-26. In the past, they’ve combined for sports, which is different. Though the board is revoting in February due to a mistake in procedure with not calling roll in alphabetical order at the January meeting, the vote may not change. Still, some remain displeased with the board’s move to co-op.
Ken Watt, father of a NHS alum, told The Norwood Post he wants what’s best for the kids. He’s coached before and still helps manage the baseball fields. He believes schools are the center for most everything that happens in a community.
He’s previously thought of running for a school board seat, and he commends the current board for serving now. He still wants to work with the board.
Watt is disappointed with how the board made its co-op decision. He said a committee was formed to help make the recommendation of whether or not to co-op, and the committee reported it was against a full co-op. He doesn’t believe the board considered that feedback. Additionally, he said many Norwood coaches are not in favor of a co-op either, and they’ve voiced that to the board.
Watt said on the January agenda was an item to vote on a co-op for football and wrestling only. Schools can co-op for individual sports and don’t have to co-op for all athletic offerings. He was confused, and surprised, at how the agenda was amended before the meeting to then approve a full co-op, which passed.
Mike Rummel, a Norwood basketball coach with kids having gone through the district and one still in, is concerned with sports going forward. He said the official co-op enrollment will push most sports up to Class 2A. He thinks it unwise to have the Norwood-Nucla co-op team compete against other 2A schools that may have 300 kids to pull from.
He said only four Norwood boys are playing basketball for the combined team right now. There are only a total of 10 players from both schools this season, and two of them are wrestlers just trying to help out. He said last year, the basketball team only won one game.
Only three Norwood girls are heading to Nucla for combined basketball this season.
“The numbers are not there,” he told the Post last Thursday.
Rummel wants kids to be competitive, to be able to advance to regional play and play state games. He worries that Norwood will not be giving kids the chance to reach that level.
In the future, Rummel said the numbers are projected to drop even more. He’s not sure if there will even be a middle school football program next year. He said the boys sports programming will be lacking in numbers for a few years. He said the girls do have higher numbers coming up through, however.
Already wrestling is classified as 2A for Norwood. There is no 1A. And in football, the state rules say eight-man football is capped at 170 kids, so that won’t change either way.
But he said the rules for volleyball and basketball for 2A is 72 to 300 kids, and that means with 80 kids co-opping for Norwood-Nucla, they will face teams with three times the student body.
The next meeting for the school board is Feb. 13. Neither Watt nor Rummel believe the second vote will change anything. They figure the 3-2 split will hold. At the same time, they hope families will think about things.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.