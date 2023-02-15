The Colorado State University-Extension Office and San Miguel Basin 4-H welcomed their new, full-time 4-H youth development program coordinator, Annika Kristiansen, last week. Kristiansen said that her diverse background in business, journalism, the environmental sector, education and agriculture will lend her to work with youth in San Miguel County and the west end of Montrose County to pledge their heads, hands, hearts and health (four H’s) to their communities.
Yvette Henson, CSU-Extension Director for San Miguel County, said that Kristiansen “is a blessing. I can’t believe she’s only been here a week; it’s more like a month.”
Hensen said without a full-time 4-H director since 2009, and no director for the last year and a half, Kristiansen is definitely needed.
“She has the enthusiasm and time to make this program even more amazing,” Henson said.
Henson said Mary Watson, the extension office’s long-time administrative assistant, “got us through it all for the last year and a half, but we really needed to have somebody full-time.”
“I’m so glad we’ve got Annika on board,” said Watson. “Yvette and I just kept 4-H going, and we still had 53 kids involved last year.”
Kristiansen said the program is rebuilding and looking to expand enrollment. There have been as many as 100 to 150 youth enrolled in the past. She will focus on the core that 4-H has been in local communities — namely, livestock — and then branch out to the general program.
“She knows how important the core, traditional part of this program is to the community,” Henson said.
“I will be delving into ways in which I can strengthen the already existing system’s structure with your help and a little bit of my own flair too,” Kristiansen wrote on her introduction page on the CSU-Extension Office’s website.
She said she wants to broaden outreach to include a greater range of youth.
“Really, it’s just Norwood youth now that are participating,” she said. “I want to bring in different perspectives. It’s not only livestock; it’s beyond that. It’s really about teaching children to be in this world.”
She said a lot of projects kids are working on are things like leather-making, sewing, cooking, writing.
“So I think it’s just about expanding people’s view of what this can encompass,” she said. “ The programming is already there, and kids already take advantage of these aspects.”
Kristiansen believes in approaching youth from the holistic, whole human perspective, meeting kids where they are at, instead of using a one-size-fits-all approach. She said one reason she took the job is because of the community.
The four 4-H clubs in the region “already have support in the community for these and other projects,” said Kristiansen.
Community members often volunteer to be group leaders by working with individuals or groups to teach their speciality. Current listed possibilities are shooting sports, horses, and leathercraft. The list of possible 2022-23 state 4-H projects fills two pages, providing a wide diversity of choices. Henson encouraged people to come out to the CSU-Extension Office in the Glockson building at 1120 Summit St. in Norwood to meet Kristiansen.
“Watch for a meet and greet here in Norwood, and in Telluride, too,” she said.
For information on 4-H, the public may visit sanmiguel.extension.colostate.edu, where there is also a button to learn about all of the CSU Extension resources. Kristiansen may be reached at 970-327-4393.
