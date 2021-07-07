The number of COVID cases has been increasing in the west end of San Miguel County in the last few weeks. The number of vaccinated people so far remains lower than the east end of the county, and some people who have been contact traced by public health are choosing not to test for the virus.
Those who choose not to vaccinate have stated their concerns over the vaccine being newer. Some people want to exercise their right whether or not to vaccinate.
But why not test? Why would some choose not to take a COVID test if they showed symptoms?
The Norwood Post asked some people in the Norwood community that question. Some commented why they are not interested in taking a COVID test.
George Volinksy, in a private interview, said it was about his privacy.
“My testing, vaccination and anything to do with my medical status or history is my own personal, private information protected by the ADA, HIPPA and my constitutional rights,” he said.
Walt Fourney, online in a Facebook thread, told The Norwood Post he felt like there were too many false positives, and that he knows people who have had to test repeatedly to get accurate results. Additionally, he said he wasn’t sure it mattered knowing whether one were positive, since there is no treatment available and people are asked to “go home and tough it out.”
“Kind of like a potential broken toe,” he said. “Why go get an x-ray when they are just going to tell you to stay off it?”
Valerie Royer of Norwood told Fourney there was a difference in having COVID and a broken toe. She encouraged him to research and not rely on what others told him.
Cindi Mills Budd said she was surprised people wouldn’t want to find out if they had the virus. Though, she said probably it would be hard for someone to stay home for two weeks in isolation and in quarantine if they couldn’t afford to miss work. She said it could be damaging for those who can’t miss a paycheck to be told they can’t work.
“Once you’ve been tested your results are documented,” she said. “And you have to stay home for two weeks.”
Other people have come forward and shared that they hate the testing process. Some have said the nose swab tests are too painful to take repeatedly.
Hettie Roberts, now living in Montrose, said it seemed pointless for her family to test since they likely knew they had it. Her husband tested positive after his employer required him to take a test. His symptoms were only mild.
The rest of the family developed the same symptoms, which were also mild. Roberts said the family just remained at home for a few weeks. She said the children are home-schooled, and she doesn’t work outside the house anyway.
She said she knows the virus can be more severe for others, so they didn’t socialize for a few weeks. Still, it seemed unimportant to test, because the family likely had the virus and they felt they didn’t need confirmation to tell them so.
So far in San Miguel County, there have been 919 cases, and one death. Testing remains free to all in the area, visitors and residents.
