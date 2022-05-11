The Colorado State University Extension Office has several spring events planned for the community, including the Native Plant Education field classes that happen every year.
Director Yvette Henson announced the first field trip will take place May 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in Norwood at the Thunder Trails area.
The next will happen July 8, also from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in a subalpine location that is yet to be determined. Henson said the CSU Extension Office is having a hard time deciding where to hold the subalpine native plant class.
"If you have a location you would like to learn the plants, let us know,” she said recently in a news release.
On Aug. 26, also from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the organization will celebrate fall seeds and fruits at the confluence of San Miguel and Dolores rivers, one of the most beloved locations by the CSU Extension Office.
For those who wish to sign-up and learn more about native plants, they may call 970-327-4393 or email Mary Watson, the extension’s administrative assistant, at maryw@sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
Participants are welcome to take one class, or all of them. Classes are $25 each, and a check or cash is due in advance for preregistration. Henson said there are no refunds, unless classes are cancelled due to inclement weather.
Unfortunately, dogs are not allowed on the native plant field trips.
Additionally, as the raw water is on for tap holders in Norwood, and folks are getting their flower and vegetable gardens established, the CSU Extension Office reminds all that the Seed Library in Norwood is available.
“Seeds can be gotten at the Norwood library or at the Extension Office,” Henson said.
The public may visit the website, sanmiguel.extension.colostate.edu/programs/agriculture/ to learn more.
To get the seeds or the information on how to save them and later donate some back, the community may visit the Lone Cone Library. They may also contact the CSU Extension Office by phone, or they may email Henson directly at Yvette.Henson@colostate.edu.
“We will give you all the help you need to grow, save and share local seeds, but even if you can’t give back local seeds, we still want you to have seeds,” Henson said.
She added that what seeds to plant and exactly when to do so are determined by the location people are living at in Norwood. She wants all to know that the CSU Extension Office website gives information on the local growing season, specific to Norwood.
She also recommends locals view the following site for support: sanmiguel.extension.colostate.edu/programs/horticulture-gardening/.
Additionally, she directs people to the Extension’s Grow & Give page, which is basically a guide to growing vegetables in Colorado: growgive.extension.colostate.edu/grow/.
The page offers high-altitude gardening tips, which Henson personally contributed. The information is also published there in Spanish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.