Fair Board President Regan Snyder said there’s much to be grateful for after this year’s 2023 San Miguel Basin Fair. In the junior livestock shows, the largest “small animal show” in the fair’s history took place. What’s more is that 4-H kids, and guests, got to witness chicks hatching during the fair.
Regarding the livestock sale last Saturday, Snyder said it was tremendous.
“Records were set in average prices, and the reserve champion goat,” she said.
Other celebrations were acknowledged, too. The Snyder sisters raised the winning market pigs, but the pigs were also sisters. And, the winners for the average daily gain were Kaden Donnellon's goat, Illiana Henderson's lamb, Brynna Bonacquista's pig and Lakoda Beiriger's steer. Snyder said it’s remarkable that neither Henderson nor Bonacquista had raised their respective species of animals before.
In rabbit showmanship, Chloe Sherman was grand champion in intermediates, and Clayton Brack was reserve champion. For the junior division, Lochlan Shultz was grand champion, and Illiana Henderson was reserve champion.
In rabbits, for market fryers, Jaron Bonacquista was grand champion, and Max Fahrenbacker was reserve champion. In breeding rabbits, Jacob Lukasewski was first place and the only entry with a rare set of Blanc de Hotot rabbits.
Kannon Sherman won turkey showmanship in the seniors. Jace Bonacquista won the grand champion in the intermediates, and Chloe Sherman was reserve. For chicken showmanship, grand champion was Holli Johnson in the seniors, with Sage Shepardson in reserve. In the intermediates it was Hadley Snyder for grand champion, with Josey Herland in reserve. For the juniors, Jacob Lukasewski was grand champion, and Norah Herland was reserve.
In market turkeys, Jace Bonacquista was grand champion, and Chloe Sherman was reserve champion. For market chickens, Class 1 Cornish Roasters, Norah Herland was first and Josey Herland was second. For Class 2 Market Chickens, slow-growing roasters, Holli Johnson was first, and Hadley Snyder was second. In Class 3 chickens, Norah Herland was first, and Holli Johnson was second.
For hogs, sisters Lexi and Darcy Bray were grand champion and reserve, respectively, for breeding gilts. In senior pig showmanship, Dilyn Alexander was grand champion, and Colton Bray was reserve. For the intermediates, Madelynn Tomlinson was grand champion, and Hadley Snyder was reserve. For the junior showmen, Lexi Bray was grand champion, and Corbyn Reams was reserve.
In Class 1 Market Hogs, Lexi Bray was first, and Dilyn Alexander was second. For Class 2 Market Hogs, Rynn Reams was first, and Coulter Shumway was second. For Class 3 Market Hogs, Colton Bray was first, and Kannon Sherman was second. In Class 4 Market Hogs, Hadley Snyder was first, and Corbyn Reams was second. For Class 5 Market Hogs, Shay Snyder was first, and Chloe Sherman was second. In Class 6 Market Hogs, Madelynn Tomlinson was first, and Sydney Tomlinson was second. In Class 7 Market Hogs, Dilyn Alexander was first, and Hadley Snyder was second.
The grand champion market pig was Shay Snyder’s; the reserve was her sister Hadley Snyder’s. (The pigs were also sisters.)
For breeding ewes, first place went to Ember Alexander; second was McKenzie Alexander. For senior lamb showmanship, grand champion was Reece Elwood, and reserve was Sydney Tomlinson. For intermediates, grand champion showman was Weston Elwood, and reserve was Josey Herland. In the juniors, Ember Alexander was grand champion, and Kaden Donnellon was reserve.
In Class 1 Lambs, first went to Reece Elwood; second was Braxton Brack. For Class 2 Lambs, Weston Elwood was first, and Reece Elwood was second. For Class 3 Lambs, Weston Elwood was first, and Josey Herland was second. For Class 4 Lambs, Norah Herland was first, and Ember Alexander was second. In Class 5 Lambs, Ember Alexander was first, and McKenzie Alexander was second.
Weston Elwood had the grand champion market lamb, the reserve champion market lamb, and he won the county’s bred-and-fed award.
For goats, open breeding does, Henry Enstrom was first, and Josey Herland was second. In senior goat showmanship, Haylie Mapp was grand champion, and Reece Elwood was reserve. In the intermediates grand champion goat showman was Madelynn Tomlinson; reserve was Weston Elwood. For the juniors Kaden Donnellon was grand champion, and Kyndle Weimer was reserve.
For Class 1 Market Goats, first went to Kaden Donnellon; second was Madelynn Tomlinson. For Class 2 Market Goals, Reece Elwood was first, and Hadley Snyder was second. In Class 3 Market Goats, Kyndle Weimer was first and second.
Reece Elwood had the grand champion market goat; Hadley Snyder had the reserve. The county’s bred-and-fed award went to Kaden Donnellon.
For breeding heifers, first was Peyton Brack, and Dalton Brack was second. In the cow-calf heifer class, grand champion was Lakoda Beiriger, and Dilyn Alexander was reserve.
For senior beef showmanship, grand champion was Shay Snyder, and reserve was Reece Elwood. For the intermediates, grand champion was Weston Elwood, and reserve was Lakoda Beiriger. For juniors, McKenzie Alexander was grand champion, and Ember Alexander was reserve.
For Class 1 Beef, McKenzie Alexander was first, and Haylie Mapp was second. In Class 2 Beef, Hadley Snyder was first, and Lakoda Beiriger was second. In Class 3 Beef, first and second was Reece Elwood. In Class 4 Beef, Shay Snyder was first, and McKenzie Alexander was second. In Class 5, Dilyn Alexander was first, and Ember Alexander was second.
Grand champion market beef went to Shay Snyder; her sister Hadley Snyder was the reserve champion. The county’s bred-and-fed award went to McKenzie Alexander.
