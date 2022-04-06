It was seven years ago when the Elks Lodge in Telluride didn’t have enough members to pull off the egg hunt in Norwood it had been sponsoring for some time. Then, the Romaine family decided the local kids still needed to have their traditional egg hunt, and they continued it by placing some 2,000 eggs in Norwood Town Park that year.
Since then, they’ve kept the Easter egg event going, with the exception of 2020, when the pandemic struck and nearly everything was cancelled. (Merrill ended up giving away eggs filled with treats in a drive-by distribution from her home that year.)
In 2021, they moved the egg hunt to Redvale to avoid the restrictions in San Miguel County and to still have an Easter celebration for local kids. There was a decent turnout, despite the pandemic’s presence.
This year, the egg hunt celebration is back on in Norwood, and Melissa Merrill told The Norwood Post she’s got approximately 8,000 eggs ready to be hidden in Town Park. She’s been stuffing them with the help of her own three children. Additionally, Scot and Jamie Romaine’s three kids have also been working on getting the eggs ready.
The Divide Restaurant and the Merrills hope that all will join in first for a free breakfast, buffet style, at the restaurant. All are welcome from 8 to 10 a.m.
Then, the egg hunt takes place at Town Park, just a short walk away, at 10:30 a.m.
The director of Prime Time Early Learning Center, Merrill is beyond organized, making sure the morning is kid-friendly and safe. She’s got egg hunt locations mapped out according to age groups. The eggs for infants through three years old are in a certain spot, and the eggs there are filled with only safe objects like small toys. In the eggs for 4 to 6 year olds, there are soft candies and some toys, and those are placed in their own section for the age group.
The 7 to 10 year olds have their own section, and the eggs are filled with more age-appropriate candies. The bigger kids, over 10 years of age, have their own eggs and section too.
“That way the big kids don’t run over the little ones,” she said. “And the baby eggs have no candy. They don’t need it.”
Merrill said this year are games, too. She’s planning for three-legged races, gunny-sack races, the spoon race and the egg toss. She’s also got a face-painter lined up to be on site for the kids.
Since it’s on Saturday, she said everyone can still have their special day on Sunday, whether they’ll be attending church, visiting family or picnicking out in the Basin.
“We don’t want to disrupt any family time,” she said.
With COVID settling down, and restrictions lifted, and people feeling more comfortable with being out and about, Merrill is hoping families come out and spend the morning with their fellow community members. She wants all of the kids, of all ages, to enjoy themselves in Norwood Town Park.
“BYOB,” she said. “Bring your own basket.”
