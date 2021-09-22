Johnny and Charlotte (Carriere) Royer, both born and raised in San Miguel County, will be crowned as king and queen of Pioneer Day this Saturday. The Royers said it will be a family celebration.
Both the Royers were born in Telluride in 1945; Charlotte at home, and Johnny at the old hospital in the East End. But, they grew up in opposite ends of the county.
Charlotte’s dad had been a miner who later worked at the Idarado Mill. For her, Telluride was a wonderful place to grow up — a mining town, very diverse with different cultures, just 12 in her graduating class, a place where everyone knew each other and prejudice didn’t exist.
Her grandfather was one of the old-timers, having come to Telluride at age 17 via hitchhiking from Canada. He was a mule-skinner for the mines.
Her mom was town clerk for Telluride. She had four brothers, who also graduated from Telluride High School. Needless to say, Charlotte’s roots run deep in the East End.
As a teen, she worked at the “Busy Corner” pharmacy in Telluride. Once, she skipped school to drag Grand Avenue with Johnny Royer — an event that left her in a bit of trouble at school and at home.
Johnny was raised in Norwood with a brother (Ted) and a sister (Lavone). His dad ran a sawmill and was later president of San Miguel Basin State Bank. As a boy, Johnny worked delivering newspapers. At age 16, he started working for Conn Supply (now Sam’s Service). Back then, he made $1.25 an hour, and gas was 35 cents a gallon. He usually carried $20 or $30 in his pocket in the 1960s, which was impressive then. He bought his first car for $600 — a two-door Ford coupe, and Herman Booth, the bank president, gave him the loan.
In his day, the streets in Norwood were dirt. For fun, Johnny went to the drive-in theater (now Janet and Joe Spor’s place.) Once, at age 15 and without a license, his mom let him take the family’s brand new Oldsmobile to the show.
Johnny and Charlotte both graduated in 1963 from their respective rival schools. After some college education, they were married in 1965.
Together, they bought French’s Market in Norwood (where Clark’s was later built) and ran it a few years. They tried living in Grand Junction for a bit, but weren’t comfortable raising their children there, so they moved back to Norwood permanently.
Johnny also worked for Rooney Chevrolet in Norwood (the site of the old Black Bear Trading Company), Union Carbide, SMPA and other places. He also sold real estate at the end of his career. Between being a paperboy and selling houses, he’s been inside most every house in Norwood — the older ones, that is.
Charlotte had a 26-year career with the U.S. Post Office, enabling her to befriend nearly everybody in Norwood. For her, the job was most fulfilling — “a real privilege,” she said.
The Royers said they’re happy they raised their family in Norwood. And after 56 years of marriage, they’re not going anywhere.
On Saturday, their friends and family will be present for their coronation: their two sons, Tony Royer and Jeff Royer; their two daughters, Ramona Rummel and Wendy Campbell; and their foster-daughter, Alice Hinshaw. Charlotte hopes her dear friend from Telluride, with whom she shares the exact same birthday, can also attend: Patricia Nelson, now of Ridgway.
“All of our children will be here,” Charlotte told The Norwood Post. “It will be a really nice family reunion.”
The Royers have 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
