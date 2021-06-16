The Town of Norwood has made its decision regarding law enforcement, which comes after Marshal Mike Wilkerson resigned from his post after a decade of service April 1. In mid-April, town officials in a lengthy board meeting discussed whether to hire a new marshal or work with the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office to have deputies cover Norwood.
By mid-May, the town had received several applications for the position of town marshal. Two of them proved to be highly qualified.
Last week, town administrator Patti Grafmyer told The Norwood Post a decision had been reached. Kattie Neesham, who was previously working as a county sheriff's deputy, will move to serve as Norwood’s new town marshal. She begins June 21.
She said over the weekend she looks forward to keeping the peace in Norwood.
“I am excited for the opportunity to serve and make a difference in my hometown community,” she said.
Norwood residents might be relieved to hear about the town putting Neesham into her role. On social media sites, some citizens say they’re concerned for Norwood’s safety and security, especially after a stabbing incident that occurred at 6:15 p.m. on June 10.
The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office reported that Francis Escobar, 56, of Norwood, was arrested for the Main Street stabbing. He was booked into the county jail for multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, which include criminal attempt of murder in the first degree and assault in the first degree.
The sheriff’s office said the incident seemed to be a direct attack, and no threat to public safety exists at this time.
The victim was treated for injuries at Montrose Memorial Hospital and survived.
Related to law enforcement, the Norwood Public School’s board of education is discussing a measure to increase campus security, and some families are questioning the idea, which considers arming teachers.
Some parents support the idea, with others claiming the policy may be rushed and not the solution to the problem.
Campus security will be discussed in a school board work session and in the regular school board meeting on June 15. In the board packet, that members review and discuss together, a presentation was created explaining the need for increased campus security. The presentation said that the school could be forced to wait “up to 40 minutes” if it were waiting on the sheriff or even a town marshal in the event of a school shooting.
It added certain school staff could be trained to legally carry weapons, since the State of Colorado upholds that law. To carry a gun, school staff would have to complete 24 hours of firearms training and go through other legal requirements too.
The presentation states that confidentiality is of utmost importance in the plan, should it be approved. It will not be released to the school community who is carrying a weapon on campus, or how many staff members are carrying weapons.
The presentation also states no teacher would be forced to carry a weapon. Becoming armed on campus would be voluntary.
At least 30 districts in Colorado are participating in arming teachers and staff at this time, the presentation states.
Anyone who’d like to discuss the issue with the Norwood school board should attend Tuesday’s meeting at the Lone Cone Library at 7 p.m. Those wishing to comment during the meeting must first request approval from the board in advance.
