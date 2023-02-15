Norwood’s Town Board of Trustees met in a regular monthly meeting Feb. 8. Then, Liza Tanguay asked the board in public comment to consider a dog park with a chain-link fence. She suggested the dog park be built next to the new Pinion Park neighborhood.
Tanguay, on behalf of Norwood Park and Recreation District (NPRD), also appeared to request liquor license permits for the Feb. 25 event at The Livery, when George Thorneycroft will perform with a band, and also March 18 for the Oliver House acquisition celebration. Both events were approved for alcohol.
Tanguay added that Norwood Nordic Association, under the umbrella of NPRD, just received two snowmobiles from Telluride’s Nordic group. Additionally, NPRD is revising its master plan with the help of the Department of Local Affairs. She said details were forthcoming.
Public Works received the salt-sand spreader, and director Randy Harris said his crew was ready to get it wired up for use. Now, Public Works is also seeking bids for drainage projects, specifically at Cedar and Market streets.
Harris told the board the crew had been working on the raw water system too, since two different leaks occurred. At the end of last week, the crew was still trying to fix it. It’s set to be finished this week, after pressure testing and approval.
Town administrator Patti Grafmyer announced that Eco-Action Partners is doing a climate action plan. The large document will be sent to the town board, and Grafmyer recommended they read it because Eco Action Partners is asking not only counties but municipalities to adopt the plan.
Grafmyer and town clerk Amanda Pierce met with representatives of the West End Economic Development Corporation (WEEDC) last week to discuss the second round of Just Transition funding. Norwood is eligible for a portion of the upcoming funding. WEEDC is trying to find out whether or not the funding may be applied to infrastructure.
Norwood and the West End communities of Naturita and Nucla are looking at replacing street lights to be International Dark Sky compliant. Now, the communities are looking at inventorying existing lights for color and brightness. Grafmyer said doing the work with the West End could bring down overall costs.
Additionally, Grafmyer said the results of the wage study are in. She said a work session is needed before the report is released to the public. Trustees are now planning to meet in a work session March 8, before the next monthly meeting to discuss the results.
Pierce said she applied for a small community grant recently and was pleased the town received it. Norwood took first place in the round of funding, and the $2,500 will be used for senior meals.
“It’s little but helpful,” Pierce said.
Becky Hannigan, Norwood’s new deputy clerk, was in attendance at the meeting. Hannigan was hired in January.
In her report, Mayor Candy Meehan announced the community’s upcoming water education day is May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Multiple organizations are projected to attend to discuss water and collaborate.
