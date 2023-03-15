This Saturday, when the Norwood Park and Recreation (NPRD) Board unveils its new donor appreciation wall, it will also be showing off the work of local artists, one of which is Randy Crawford. His custom leatherwork will display the stamped names of donors.
Liza Tanguay, NPRD board president, said she overheard Crawford talking to someone at the post office last year about leatherworking. Daiva Chesonis, NPRD board secretary, and Michelle Liljgren, NPRD’s executive administrator, “had been tossing around the idea of a wall of horseshoes as the donor-appreciation piece before I joined the board,” Tanguay added. “We shared ideas … based on things we found on the web. I figured we had the resources right here to create our own version, and that’s when I contacted Randy. He was totally into it.”
Crawford said he has been doing custom leatherwork as a hobby for 12 years, while also raising a family and working his clerk job at the Norwood and Redvale U.S. Post Offices.
Originally encouraged to take up leatherwork by his grandmother, Crawford later moved to Telluride from Montrose and met the late Rob Norman, who was then working at Appaloosa Trading Company.
“I was able to do more leatherwork, and Rob was always right there,” said Crawford. “He was such a great influence.”
Just as the NPRD board looked to the community for help with their project, so Crawford relies on a leatherworking community for inspiration and support. In addition to Norman, Crawford said he’s inspired by Lancy Falk and Kristin Allen.
“They're all awesome individuals and always right there to give me advice. It’s such a cool community,” he said.
Crawford is also the 4-H project leader for leatherwork.
“I can work with any kids who are signed up in 4-H,” he said. “I’m also happy to teach if others are interested.”
He added that kids do not have to have their own equipment to get started.
Crawford’s two sons, who are 6 and 8, do some of their own leatherwork, too, though they're not in the 4-H program. At a leathercraft show in Prescott, Arizona, recently, a vendor gave his boys knife sheath project kits, which they are working on.
“One of my sons says he has a job; it’s doing leatherwork,” said Crawford.
The focus of Crawford’s work is knife sheaths, pistol holsters and earrings, but he’s also done a guitar strap and a rifle sling and butt stock, among other items. The rifle sling and butt stock earned grand champion last summer at the San Miguel Basin Fair.
“One aspect of leatherwork I really like is that it’s utilitarian, and it’s also art. You’re going to use it for a long time and maybe pass it on to kids and grandkids. The most rewarding part,” he said, “is sharing it with other people. I love seeing the smile on someone’s face when they’re showing me something I made that was gifted to them by another person.”
This week, Crawford is working on cleaning and polishing horseshoes that were donated by local farrier Talon Thompson and cutting leather strips on which he’s stamping the names of those who have donated to NPRD.
“The plan,” said Tanguay, “is to have a focal-point mural rimmed by the shoes, with room to add more names as time goes on.”
Crawford’s work and the names of donors will be unveiled Saturday evening at NPRD’s “We Did It, Let’s Dance” community gathering, open to all at The Livery at 7 p.m.
More information about Crawford’s leatherwork can be found on his Facebook and Instagram pages at RRC Leather.
