A group of Norwood and Nucla horsemen have found something fun to do this cold season. The group, who are members of Tabeguache Trail Riders, are typically on local trails and competing in gymkhanas and rodeos when the weather allows. Now, though, they’ve taken up skijoring.
Skijoring is a winter sport that combines skiing with horseback riding. In teams, one individual rides a horse through a course, pulling another individual who’s on skis or a snowboard. Needless to say, the sport isn’t for the faint of heart. But, for anyone who’s ridden in equestrian speed events and has experience with winter weather in the mountains, they could potentially do well in skijoring.
Recently Chelle Zunich, with her daughter Sabra Grierson, and other Tabeguache Trail Riders were practicing in Redvale in very minimal snow conditions. Sometimes they practiced at Rowdy Roudebush’s ranch in Norwood. They were training for the Ridgway skijoring event, where Sam Rich, Corey Dozier, Kim Sawtell and Blaine Tedder competed. Rich and Dozier were skiing; Sawtell and Tedder were horseback.
In Ridgway, the group who’d already done the local 2019 skijoring event, discovered that more and more people are starting to catch on to the sport. In fact, there were competitors from Utah and even Canada.
“(Ridgway) was super fun, super exciting,” Zunich told The Norwood Post Friday.
At that event, competitors got two rounds; one with their chosen teammate, and the other a draw. In Ridgway, Tedder drew a skier he didn’t know, but ended up winning the novice award for the day and some prize money.
Zunich said it was pretty cool to see her fellow club member win $137 (his horse also won $30). She said the organizers gave away thousands in prize money in Ridgway.
Now, the Tabeguache Trail Riders are headed to the Silverton competition. Zunich said her group will go for fun more than anything, since some of the competitors showing up there will have high-dollar horses and seriously trained to win their divisions.
Win, lose or learn, the Tabeguache Trail Riders have a new event added to their collective repertoire. Zunich agreed that it’s given them all something to look forward to in winter.
“We wish we could go to more,” she said. “And we are like, ‘bring on the snow,’ so we can practice and get better.”
The courses for skijoring vary at the venues. For Silverton, competitors on skis must scoop and collect rings as they travel through the various “gates,” while being pulled at high speed by the mounted cowboy. Penalties will be given for missing gates and failing to collect the rings.
Zunich said the ground crew at the events she’s attended have been amazing in keeping the courses maintained and as safe as they can be to run.
“They do a great job,” she said.
She encourages the local community to learn about skijoring, see some videos on YouTube, or watch some of the recent Ridgway event, which is posted on Facebook.
“It’s really fun,” she said. “We’re trying to get more Tabeguache Trail Riders involved, if someone wants to go out.”
Now, she said, there’s talk of potentially putting skijoring into the 2024 Olympics.
“This is blowing up really big,” she said.
