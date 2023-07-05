The San Miguel Basin Fair and Rodeo kicks off July 15 with a week-long schedule of fun family events, rich in western heritage. The event marks 115 years of local tradition. Fair week is jam-packed with fun community contests, numerous junior livestock and horse shows, open fair contests, the junior livestock sale and a community dance.
Fair week will begin with an open youth horse show on July 15.
“It’s nice to be able to bring the horse show back,” said Regan Snyder, Fair Board President. “Last year we didn’t have any kids enrolled in horse 4-H. So this year, the board decided to open it up to any youth in hopes of trying to grow the show.”
The community dessert contest will also take place on Saturday, July 15. The contest is a true crowd pleaser. Contestants are invited to prepare their favorite pie, ice cream and/or cookies to bring to the event for judging and a community tasting afterwards.
Besides horses, 4-H exhibitors will bring approximately 27 market beef, six breeding heifers, 43 market hogs, 21 market lambs, 12 market goats, 10 pens of market rabbits, 10 pens of market chickens and six market turkeys.
“It is really positive to see more kids interested in learning about animal husbandry, leadership and work ethic,” said Snyder.
The market animals will be sold at the junior livestock sale auction on July 22. The sale is open to the public, and it is a great opportunity for people to purchase local, high-quality, home-grown meat.
“We are really trying to drum up support for the sale this year, as we will be marketing more animals than last year. The sale is crucial for the kids to be able to pay their expenses and hopefully save money to reinvest,” said Snyder.
Besides market animals, the 2023 SMB Fair will showcase several 4-H breeding animal projects. This year, spectators will have the opportunity to see breeding heifers, lambs, pigs and rabbits. And, hopefully next year exhibitors will return with their breeding projects and offspring.
Another beloved community contest is the pee-wee showmanship class, which will be held in the evenings on July 20-21. Local youth, most of which are younger than 8 years old, will shine up their orphaned bucket lambs and calves, put on their best western clothes and practice showing their animals in front of a judge. Parents can sign their kids up by calling 970-210-3447.
The open fair will be on display July 21-22. The open fair is an opportunity for locals to show the toils of their labor, such as garden produce, artwork, photography, canning, baking, sewing, knitting, crocheting and so much more.
“We are really looking to grow our open fair and art division this year,” said Becky Hannigan, San Miguel Basin Fair Board member, “and to do so, we need more participation from our community. I think that most people don’t realize that almost anything they create can be exhibited. The open fair is for all ages from children to senior citizens.”
In the evening of July 22, families are encouraged to put on their dancing shoes for a free, fun family dance with music by Chrome Velvet. Rodeo is July 28-29.
