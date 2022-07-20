School superintendent Todd Bittner attended Norwood’s town board meeting July 13 and spoke during public comment. Bittner said the school has finished the master planning process and worked with an attorney to go forward with building a new school on the town’s 19 acres, which is now under verbal agreement. Though the district cannot break ground on the new building or ball fields yet, they plan to as soon as possible. Bittner said the school will go for a BEST grant, similar to what Nucla did for its new school now under construction.
Bittner said he wants to be “judicious” with his community and won’t go to bond until grants have been completed. As he spoke, several members of the Norwood Fire Protection District were seated behind him and on the agenda to plea for the same piece of ground.
Fire Chief John Bockrath later stood up and said he acknowledged that the town has a verbal contract with the school for the 19 acres.
“If I am overstepping my bounds, please feel free to say something,” he said.
Bockrath said he needs to move forward and is ready to break ground now. He said he has the support and the grants, and needs the land. With two new subdivisions going in, he said the town cannot wait on fire and EMS services to expand.
“It’s a public safety issue,” he said.
Bockrath said there’s no room for fire rigs or staff at this time. He said the average response time currently is eight minutes; he’d like to shorten that by having paid staff sleep in a new station on-call and ready.
He said he knows the new school is important and that the existing one has mold and other safety issues. Still, he said the school is years away from breaking ground, but he’s ready.
He added he’s spoken to Bittner, who needs 22 acres for the complete school project, while the fire department only needs three.
He said he’s also not asking for a tax increase, and doesn’t need one. He also added if he could buy the whole 19-acre parcel, he’d be willing to work together on a new town hall or other facilities.
“If I can buy the 19, I will write a check tomorrow,” he said.
Bockrath said he’s asked Snyders, Alexanders and others to buy land, but nobody wants to sell. Those who are willing want an “exorbitant” amount. Bockrath has talked to Mountain Village about the Spruce Street parcel and getting three acres that way. He said that discussion is six months away, however.
At the end of the fire and EMS comments, Public Works Director Randy Harris spoke. Harris, who is also a school board member, said the town needs a new school.
“I understand we gotta have (fire and) EMS, but we have to have a new school. We need that land first,” he said.
Harris said the school’s representatives have taken the steps with lawyers, engineers and architects to purchase the town property, which is under a verbal agreement. He said the community is inspired about a new school. He told town officials to consider that.
Mayor Candy Meehan told those in attendance no discussion would be made during the board meeting. Trustees will hold an executive session to discuss the dilemma.
“We went to the fire and library when I was mayor … and park and rec.” said Kerry Welch, “Nobody wanted any of it. Now they’re fighting over it.”
