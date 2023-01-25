After nearly two decades of focus on her passion project, Norwood-based fiber artist Peg Wood is having her best year ever.
“We just about sold out at every single show last year; we had the biggest shows ever in 18 years,” said Wood.
Wood said she sells her home-grown, hand-spun and blended yarns, shawls and other goodies mostly at shows in the summer months.
“I take custom orders, too, mostly over the phone or at shows,” she said.
Last summer, Hook in Telluride started carrying her yarn and added gloves and hats in the fall, said Hook manager Gen Roach.
“We sold out of hats, and the yarn has definitely been gaining popularity. We will have knitting needles soon,” Roach said.
The past couple of COVID pandemic years have been quiet, Wood said. She was only selling through art shows when COVID hit, she said, “so everything went to a screeching halt.”
The rebound in business, once art fairs were again open last summer, was big.
“I sold six shawls at one show — usually, if we sell one or two it’s a good show,” she said. Each of her shawls is graced with a vintage brooch that she searches out at antique and thrift stores, flea markets and garage sales, she said.
Right now, Wood said it's her quiet time of year.
"It's nice to have time to play, experiment and design new things," she said.
Wood said she fell in love with fiber as a child.
“My mom and grandma both knitted, and I learned when I was eight. I was always wanting to do the whole process, start to finish,” she said.
Wood majored in textiles and clothing in college. When she was in her 30s, she said, she inherited her grandmother’s spinning wheel that had come over from Scotland.
“The wheel was so worn, and all the bearings were leather,” said Wood, but she found a spinning guild and “these very patient ladies taught me to spin.”
After that, Wood said, she just kept learning.
“Whenever there was something I didn’t know how to do, I found a class,” she said.
While parenting and working, Wood kept up her spinning as a hobby, she said, but when she and her husband retired, they began working at the process from start to finish, as Wood had dreamed of early on.
At the peak of production, Wood said that she and her husband had 20 alpacas and a steady herd of 30 Shetland sheep that they bred, sold, and harvested fiber from.
“When it got too overwhelming to do it all myself, we sold the sheep. We still have the alpacas, but we harvest the fiber and send it off to be washed and carded,” Wood said.
Wood said she has one claim to fame.
“I spun Ralphie the buffalo!”
Ralphie is the University of Colorado’s mascot.
“I spun his fiber for the mom of one of his handlers; she wanted to knit him an afghan out of Ralphie’s hair,” Wood said.
Right now, Wood is gearing up for summer art shows and working on new designs.
“The big trend right now is buffalo plaid, so I’m playing with a variation on that,” she said.
By this point in their lives, Wood and her husband thought they might be off traveling, enjoying a second retirement, but, she said, “We still have all these animals!”
“And anyway, I can’t imagine not doing this, to tell the truth,” said Wood.
Wood’s yarn, hats and gloves are at Hook in Telluride. She can be contacted through her website, pinonwoodranch.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.