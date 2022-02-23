It’s safe to say that Dr. Sarah May has settled into her role in Norwood. The Illinois native is now working at Uncompahgre Medical Center (UMC) in the dental clinic.
May began work for UMC in September, when Dr. Southall left to pursue private practice. May then started working Thursdays to help the clinic out. At the time, she was working in Montrose.
Now, she’s been leading the dental side of UMC full-time since December.
With much diverse experience, she told The Norwood Post she truly loves public health.
She received an undergraduate degree in Chicago and then went to dental school in Mesa, Arizona. She later moved back to Illinois to do her dental school residency. Afterward, it was back West for May to Flagstaff for work on the Navajo Nation for a few years, before going home again to Illinois to work for Bolton County Health in a dental clinic setting.
She later became the director for the program she completed her residency for. Next, she moved to Montrose to work for Montrose River Valley. She was approached about the job in Norwood, since UMC needed help with the dental clinic.
May comes with a master’s degree in public health administration, and enjoys working for federally funded health care institutions. In fact, her career began in public health. As a teenager, she began working as a dental assistant for a public health department and loved it.
In Norwood, she has found the patients to be “wonderful.” She said they tell her they’re grateful to have a dentist in the area. May said she has found the environment at UMC Dental to be relaxed and stress-free.
She is taking new patients, and the public may book appointments Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. She said the public should know that various methods of payment support exist: commercial insurance, Medicaid and sliding-scale fees. Additionally, there is a senior citizens grant for those qualify and have no other insurance.
“We definitely try to help people who may not have the means to pay for the work,” she said. “We don’t want that to stop people from coming in and getting the work that they need.”
Sarah Franklin, chief administrative officer, said the Norwood clinic was pleased to have May leading the dental side of things.
“UMC is grateful to have Dr. May and the skills and experience she brings to our dental department and community,” Franklin said. “She is a great addition to our team.”
In her free time, May loves the outdoors. She has a dog, named Wilbur, who is a Springer Spaniel. Together they adventure, hike local mountains, paddle board on various bodies of water and even cross-country ski in different spots.
She said she hopes to live in Norwood full-time in the future and to continue exploring the environment.
