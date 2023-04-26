On Wright’s Mesa, most people don’t go a day without seeing some sort of wildlife — mule deer, prairie dog, fox, songbirds, hawks and eagles, a badger if lucky — but one animal most will never see is a boreal chorus frog. They’re here, though. One need just step outside at night this month and into May, near a seasonal pond, and they’re unmistakable. They can be heard during the day, too. It’s like hundreds of crickets performing call and response, and with the ponds filled from snowmelt, they’re in peak singing activity right now.
“It’s a spring event, almost like asparagus,” said Craig Grother, a retired U.S. Forest Service biologist living on Wright’s Mesa. “It’s pretty remarkable how they survive. They bury themselves in the mud and partially freeze during hibernation. “The ones here seem to survive even drought,” he added, as the frogs’ chorus swelled from the pond nearby.
Chorus frogs hibernate from October to March, and later at higher elevations. According to the Colorado Partners in Amphibian and Reptile Conservation (COPARC) website, boreal chorus frogs live in nearly every county in Colorado, except one or two in the southeast corner of the state and have been found in a wide range of elevations, from 3,500 to 12,000 feet.
They’re pretty small, though, around 1-1.5 inches in length, and since they don’t have any defenses like poisonous skin to protect them from predators, they’re not seen very often. They go quietly, and usually dive to the bottom of the body of water to hide in the mud when they sense danger.
The general threats to conservation of these musical frogs “include habitat loss and fragmentation along with introduction of invasive fish and bullfrogs,” according to the COPARC website.
Grother also mentioned the threat of chytrid fungus, which may or may not be affecting the boreal chorus frog in Colorado, but Grother said is affecting the boreal toad, an endangered species in Colorado.
“The state has spent a lot of time on the boreal toads,” he said, noting that there is a restoration program at the J.W. Mumma Native Aquatic Species Restoration Facility in Alamosa, which opened in the year 2000 to focus on the conservation of rare aquatic native species in Colorado.
But the boreal chorus frogs continue, even if the fungus is affecting them. Though there are scientific reports from 2003 in which the fungus was found on some chorus frogs from Rocky Mountain National Park, nothing else more recent was showing up on the internet.
Curious about these nighttime singers? April is both National Frog Month and National Citizen Science Month, an exciting season for the citizen science program FrogWatch USA. The organization teamed up with Science Friday recently and created resources for teachers on their Facebook page at the beginning of April. Other resources are available for citizen scientists, too.
FrogWatch USA was established in 1998 “to provide individuals, groups and families with opportunities to learn about wetlands in their communities by reporting on the calls of local frogs and toads,” according to the organization’s website, frogwatch.org.
Both the FrogWatch USA site and the Colorado Parks and Wildlife websites have information on how to practice citizen science and report about these amphibians.
For those who just want to experience being steeped in song, spending some time outside in the evenings on Wright’s Mesa can be rewarding just for the amount of riparian wildlife that’s audible, even if it isn’t visible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.