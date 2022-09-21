This year’s theme for Norwood’s Pioneer Day holiday is “Pioneering Through the Ages.” Lynda Porter Kerr was nominated with her husband Bruce for the royal honors. As queen, Kerr has asked her two dear friends, who are also family, to celebrate with her. Bernice White and Jeanne Yamnitz join her as attendants. They’ll be celebrated Saturday at 10:30 a.m. on Grand Avenue.
A little background
Lynda Kerr’s mother, Mildred Jacobs Porter, and Jeanne Yamnitz’ father, Edwin Jacobs, were brother and sister.
Back in 1906, Frank and Margaret Jacobs arrived on Wright’s Mesa. They’d left Ash Grove, Missouri because they’d already lost two children, and their 17-year-old, Hugh Jacobs, had tuberculosis. They hoped the dry air could cure him. With Hugh and Charlie (Kerr and Yamnitz’ grandfather), they arrived, but left three adult children in the Midwest.
In 1913, Charlie Jacobs married the Coventry school teacher, Alice Belle, who boarded with the Jacobs. Charlie and his bride homesteaded in Mailbox Park, hauling water in barrels from Maverick Creek for their house. Their first son, Albert, was born there in the cabin.
Charlie had cleared the land to farm, but like others supplemented his income by hauling ore to Placerville, driving a four-horse team and pulling two wagons. Each trip took five days.
In 1915, they purchased land from Ben Williams, and Charles Jacobs and Sons Ranch was complete. It’s still a working ranch today: Jacobs Ranches, LTD.
Lynda Kerr
Kerr followed in the footsteps of her grandmother, Alice Belle Jacobs (Pioneer Day Queen, 1976) and her mother Mildred Jacobs Porter (1994).
“During my growing up years, we enjoyed spending summers at my grandparents’ camp on Wilson Mesa,” she said. “I also had 11 years of 4-H work under the leadership of Aunty Faye, Wayne Porter’s sister (Bernice White’s grandmother).
Kerr graduated Nucla High School in 1964. Her mother taught in the West End. She lived in Redvale, and her brother still lives in her parents’ old house.
In high school, she was in band. She started in fifth grade and played through college; Music was her major. As a teen, she shared supper club dinners in Redvale, where kids would play games. Back then, the kids went square dancing, too, on Saturdays.
In the past, Kerr taught school — music in elementary and first grade in Uravan — plus in Wyoming, Utah and Alaska, after retiring as an aide at Naturita Elementary and Nucla High School.
With her husband of 52 years — he was journeyman electrician for 50 years — she has two sons. Duane Kerr lives with his wife Teresa and son Calvin in Hawaii; Her youngest, Clinton Paul Kerr, lives with his wife Ruth in Alaska.
Kerr’s hobbies over the years have been scrapbooking, cooking, spending time with family, traveling, working with her sons, and Boy Scouting. Both her boys were Eagle Scouts, in the Order of the Arrow. Kerr was also a part of that and worked with the Native American dancing.
To help keep her fingers nimble, she now builds expert lego buildings and makes afghans.
Bernice White
Bernice Jensen White is the only daughter of Edward and Jessie (Davis) Jensen, born and raised in Redvale. She grew up with four brothers. She left the area several times, but always came back home.
She’s the oldest granddaughter of Mace and Faye (Porter) Davis. Wayne Porter was the youngest brother to Faye Porter who was her grandmother, and Wayne Porter was Lynda Kerr’s father.
Her family grew up in Redvale and enjoyed playing in Naturita Canyon, 4-H projects, family picnics and many of life’s joys together as a family. During the summer, they traveled with White’s dad who owned his own construction company. They always came home in time for the school year though.
“Lynda’s father and my grandfather Mace, along with other families, tried to develop the lake up at Lillylands to provide more water for the West End area,” she said. “After some time, they were only able to provide some water to the Dry Creek Basin area. After that, they moved on to ranches in the Coventry and Redvale area.”
White felt very lucky growing up as a child. During the summer, she camped and played on both ends of North Mountain. The east end her grandfather Mace Davis owned and ranched, along with his ranch at Coventry. Her Grandmother Jensen owned the west end of North Mountain, along with her ranch in Norwood.
“If we weren’t following my father around with his work, we were up on one end of the North Mountain or the other,” she said.
White has been blessed with eight children, 27 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
Jeanne Yamnitz
Charlie and Alice Belle Jacobs retired in 1945 and moved to Montrose, leaving the ranch to son Edwin (Virginia) Jacobs of Rangely. Their son Albert had moved to Ridgway, but came back to work at the ranch, too. Edwin then retired in 1982 and left the ranch in the hands of son-in-law Gary Yamnitz and his daughter Jeanne.
The family over the years has spent their days riding horses, arrowhead hunting, jumping from the rafters into the oats, and swimming in the Gurley Ditch.
Jeanne Yamnitz graduated Norwood High School in 1968. She has a bachelor’s and a master’s in education. She’s taught school in Colorado in various places, and on the Navajo reservation.
Her hobbies are reading, especially history.
After retirement, she mostly works on the ranch with her husband. They’ve hunted on and off, and she enjoys being out in the woods, just being quiet and getting out.
She and her husband now spend winters in Tucson. Her daughter, Jennifer Yamnitz, lives there and they enjoy seeing her. They spend summers in the local area, where their son, Lane Yamnitz, lives. Jeanne and her husband have three grandchildren.
She does cook, and she is known for her pancake recipe amongst friends and family. Someone recently called her and asked for it.
She’s is proud of her family’s heritage: 1915 to 2022 — that’s 107 years of family ranching on Wright’s Mesa. She is also grateful for her aunt’s (Mildred Porter) memoir, “Beginnings,” which has been a source for her to reflect on.
