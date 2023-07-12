The old adage that fishing is just that – fishing – and if you think you’re going catching, think again. Last weekend proved the adage true at the Norwood Chamber of Commerce of Wright’s Mesa’s revival of the annual fishing derby at Miramonte Reservoir, just south of Norwood.
“We didn’t have a huge crowd,” said Becky Hannigan, chamber board member at-large. Three people entered the contest — a father and son, and a third individual — and they were casting against the wind.
“It was nearly impossible to fish. We called the derby at around 10:30 a.m., though if you’d been here before 8 a.m., it would have been okay,” she said.
Hannigan said Talan Schroeder and his dad, Chris, were fishing in the lee of the jetty by the boat launch. All of the boats were off the water.
“Talan was the only one to hook a fish, and while the judges did see it,” she said, “the fish was off the hook before Talan was able to bring it to land.”
“We decided to give Talan the $50 kids’ prize, anyway,” Hannigan said.
Miramonte Reservoir at Dan Noble State Wildlife Area, a 30-minute drive south of Norwood, is a popular destination for fishing as well as swimming, camping, boating and paddleboarding. In 2013, Colorado Parks and Wildlife initiated a project to reclaim the reservoir from smallmouth bass, a warm-water predator fish.
The Sunshine Express news organization hosted a fishing derby in May of 2015, after Miramonte was refilled from being partially drained, treated with Rotenone, and restocked in late 2013.
Mikey Humbert, aka KingDaddy, owner, publisher and editor of Sunshine Express, reported that the 2015 derby had “46 entrants, half of which entered at 6 a.m. sharp.” Of the 29 entrants who placed and were listed online, most were from Nucla, Naturita and Norwood. Two people from Ridgway placed in the top 29, as well as one person from Ridgway, one from Grand Junction, one from Montrose and one from Mancos.
There were weather challenges then, too. “The colder weather kept it to a mainly local crowd,” said Humbert. “Several entrants caught their state limit before 8 a.m.”
That year, Woodfin Pattishall, of Norwood, hooked and brought in the longest fish, a 19” trout weighing 2.79 pounds. Pattishall won $500.
Four years later, according to results posted on Fish Explorer website, the 2019 Sunshine Express Mothers Day fishing derby had at least 41 contestants. Norwood local Craig Greager landed a 1.71-pound trout, taking 16th place in the Sunshine Express Mothers Day fishing derby. His wife, Medie, took 13th place with a 1.74-pound trout. The overall winner was Valerie Heldman, of Fruita, with a 2.64-pound, 20-inch trout.
“The Mothers Day tournament had private advertisers which helped support the prize money, plus they both had involved the Colorado Parks and Wildlife that donated fishing poles, and helped with tagging certain fish,” Greager said.
Sunshine Express has not hosted a fishing derby at Miramonte Reservoir since 2019. The Norwood Chamber decided to bring it back.
Hannigan said this year Mothers Day was not a good weekend for the derby due to water and snow. And then, this past weekend, there was wind.
“We returned the $20 entry fees to both of the adult contestants,” said Hannigan. “The conditions were just impossible, but they were still out there giving it a shot.”
Hannigan added that the chamber plans to continue the derby annually but will be looking at a different date and possibly a different location.
She added that the online registration is up and running for businesses to sign up to be chamber members.
“Watch for the re-launch of the business directory, too,” she said, “among other events later this year.”
The Norwood Chamber of Commerce of Wright’s Mesa information and registration page may be found online at www.norwoodcolorado.com.
