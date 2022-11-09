David Bruce, the architect and project manager for the Pinion Park neighborhood in Norwood, told The Norwood Post the site work for the project is basically done. Bruce said the structural concrete is in place, the foundations and garage slabs, and now the development is ready to receive modules.
Last week, Bruce was working on getting the modules from the factory in Buena Vista to Norwood. He said the plan is still to get them before the end of the year, though the “beast of winter has its own plans.”
Bruce said nationally shipping large modules is under constraint, and it’s hitting construction everywhere.
For Norwood, 40 percent of the houses are staged and ready to go. Now, the problem is navigating Highway 50’s road closure between Cimarron and Gunnison.
“Hopefully we’re sticking with the plan of getting boxes on structures for 2022,” Bruce said. “The utilities are installed and 100 percent complete.”
Bruce said the route of travel is decided by the carrier who is transporting the modules. He said they’ll use their judgement and are experts at moving the wide loads. Right now, it’s looking like the houses will travel up from Buena Vista and over, through Interstate 70, and then from Grand Junction go down through Montrose.
Regarding the lighting, Bruce said he and town administrator Patti Grafmyer are in communication on the solar option. He’s getting bids on lights now and will work with Grafmyer to see that part through.
The Ridgway neighborhood is now under construction, too, with the same type of homes for affordable housing. Bruce said the contractors are now installing sewer and waterline.
Norwood will be done before Ridgway. Though Ridgway has fewer units, Bruce said the focus is on getting Pinion Park to the finish line as soon as possible.
While Nucla was originally a “no-go” for an affordable housing development, talk of potentially doing a neighborhood there is now resurfacing. Bruce said the Nucla Town Board mentioned bringing back a feasibility study, but he’s not sure where the people of Nucla are at on the project currently.
At the same time, Bruce said a sketch plan has been submitted to the Town of Ouray. Their staff are reviewing it to see if the affordable housing development can work there. He said Ouray will discuss the possibility in November to gauge the interest.
He said working on the Rural Homes developments has been great and the first big project for him since he graduated from architecture school. While he’s enjoyed the various pieces, he’ll probably step back and focus on just design in the future.
Still, he wants to see the local affordable housing developments through, and that could mean another year for him in the same role.
Bruce said a handful of units in Norwood, three or four, have not sold. He said they’re the more expensive houses with garages. He said Rural Homes has had great luck with mortgage products and good interest rates.
“It’s a pretty great deal,” he said.
Anyone interested in asking about the remaining available Norwood houses should contact Bruce at david@ruralhomesproject.co.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.