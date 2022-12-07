Norwood Fire Protection District, with the support of Katie Alexander (of The Coach’s Mother), established the new chili cook-off event at last year’s Noel Night. This year, the cook-off continued and Kathryn Westcott, of Norwood Fire and EMS, said the night was fun.
According to her there were 10 solid entries.
“We thought we’d have a lot more,” she said. “There was word of around 30, but when it came down to it, there were only 10.”
Still, the entrants set up and served some great chili. The public was able to purchase a bowl for sampling the entries for $5 each. The tasters voted on their favorites. Westcott said many people were reporting to her that it was the best $5 they’ve ever spent on food.
At half-time during the Noel Night Parade of Lights, when the line of trucks and floats turned around at the end of Grand Avenue, the chili winners were announced. Zane Truelock won a first place for his red chili. Scott Schooley won a first place for his green chili.
The winners both received wooden bowls, crafted by Mary Fourney, of Norwood. Westcott said the bowls were “really cool looking” and that Truelock, one of her former students from Norwood High School, was very excited about winning.
“I hope the contest continues to grow,” Westcott said. “And it’s for a great cause. We use the money to help pay for the fireworks for New Year’s Eve.”
Last year, the fire department donated $440 in chili cook-off proceeds to the fireworks cause. Officials were still calculating proceeds as of press time Tuesday.
The fireworks show is happening again this year on Dec. 31, as is tradition. The Town of Norwood manages the fund that pays for the fireworks, though the fire department contributes and manages the set up and show.
The town actually pays for more than half of the fireworks bill annually, and budgets for that, but then takes donations for the rest of the remaining balance.
Town Clerk Amanda Pierce told The Norwood Post that the town has its portion covered, but is till taking donations for the balance. Anyone who’d like to donate should come to Town Hall. Pierce said folks can bring cash, or they can mail a check if they desire.
The town keeps a separate bank account specifically for the fireworks funds.
It does cost approximately $15,000 to make the fireworks show happen. Pierce, who has extended family in the area and children of her own, said she believes it’s worth it.
“Us personally — we look forward to it every year and want to sit out and watch them,” she said Monday.
Pierce said already town officials have spoken with representatives from Norwood Public School. The school will make its parking lot available for spectators on New Year’s Eve.
“The parking lot will be open for anyone who wants a good view,” she said. “They can set up there, bring chairs and blankets. It’s free and open to use, so they can get a good view of the fireworks.
