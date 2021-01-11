Some folks in Norwood are upset with a notorious badger who’s wandering the local streets. The badger, a short-legged omnivorous creature related to skunks, has been accused of stealing and killing poultry from some local households. Apparently it’s also reportedly squared off with a local canine.
Rachel Allen of Norwood is missing several chickens, and Phil Robbins is missing ducks. Could the badger be the culprit?
After one local woman on social media shared live footage of the badger walking down a road with a chicken in its mouth, the badger appears to be guilty. Several other photos of the badger in local yards emerged in the last few days. Others who have seen photos of its appearance confirmed the badger has been hanging around the Hitchin’ Post in the last week.
Amanda Pierce said her son, Coulter Shumway, is planning to trap the animal. Shumway has several live traps planted in the Norwood area and is monitoring those closely.
“It’s just a live trap, so we can legally deal with whatever gets caught,” Pierce said. “(Coulter) has caught a cat a couple times, but has released it. That’s the best part of a live trap, to ensure everything is taken care of properly.”
Pierce said her son has a trap on Janet and Joe Spor’s property, as well as a few others.
Marshal Mike Wilkerson said he’s not getting any reports of the badger and its alleged crimes against local households. He said the issue is one that must be taken up with the Department of Wildlife anyway.
Joe Lewandowski, public information specialist for Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), told The Norwood Post on Monday that landowners can take matters into their own hands.
“Badgers are predators, and they eat other animals,” he said. “They burrow, they are good diggers, and they have a reputation for being pretty mean.”
He added that wildlife officers with CPW have not heard anything about Norwood’s notorious badger. Still, landowners are permitted to kill badgers if they are creating trouble.
“A badger is listed as a species that if it’s on your property and causing damage, it can be trapped or shot,” Lewandowski said. “If someone traps one of these, they can’t just relocate it, they have to kill it. People can get help doing that.”
Lewandowski said anyone killing badgers must make sure the animal is causing damage first, and anyone who wants to skin it for its coat must have a small game license to do so.
Badgers are not a species that CPW keeps close track of, since they are living in abundance in western Colorado.
“We’re getting more reports of seeing them around,” Lewandowski said. “That’s an indication of some kind of prey, like prairie dogs, they’ll go into prairie dog holes. … That’s a food source”
Lewandowski warned owners of chickens, ducks or other small animals to keep them locked up and secured, especially at night. He recommends chicken coops and sturdy wires.
“Something a badger can’t get into,” he said.
He said keeping poultry and other small animals secured tightly helps keep bears, coyotes and raccoons at bay, too.
