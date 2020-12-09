Many people in Norwood saw the news posted online and in print last week. Town Clerk Gretchen Wells is leaving her position after 13 years of service to Norwood.
“Yes, my job is posted in the paper,” she told The Norwood Post. “I'm leaving the town clerk position, but I am keeping the beautification part of it.”
Wells, a graduate of Nucla High School, went to college in Maine. That’s where she met her husband Jim Wells, whom she imported to the Western Slope. Together they raised three children in Norwood.
For 18 years, Wells worked for the Norwood Public School District as the secretary. It was a job she really enjoyed, but she left when her children graduated the district.
Then, 13 years ago, the Town of Norwood was searching for a clerk, and John Mansfield asked Wells if she’d consider applying. She agreed, and since then, she’s been helping run the many facets of official town business: licenses, permits, applications, communications, town meetings, dealing with the website and more. Over the years, she’s had had to travel too, for various trainings, meetings and workshops throughout the state.
She said when she stepped into the position she had no idea what truly went into serving as a small-town clerk. Overall, she said she’s enjoyed her time and the challenge of keeping up with ever-changing laws.
Wells will step away from her role as clerk as of Jan. 1, and now the Town of Norwood is looking at who might be able to fill her shoes.
Still, Wells plans to take care of the Norwood Pocket Park and plant a few more trees there. She and Mary Olson spent many volunteer hours in planning and landscaping there. The area, for which Wells also helped establish seating areas, is dear to her heart.
Additionally, she plans to take care of the town’s hanging baskets and keep tabs on the Norwood Town Park too, behind the Norwood Community Center.
“I've ordered new tables and umbrellas for both places for next year,” she said. “I haven't worked out the contract yet. But that's what I want to do.”
Anyone who knows Wells knows that there will be no rest for her. She has five grandchildren now whom she enjoys spending time with, she manages a VRBO/AirBnB on her property, and her husband has owned and operated Grand Avenue Parts for 36 years on Main Street.
She’s also a board member on the Lone Cone Legacy Trust, the Just For Kids Foundation, and the Norwood Chamber of Commerce. She will continue to serve the community in these ways.
Nevertheless, a little bit of downtime might be fun for her.
“I’m looking forward to it, and it’s time,” she said.
As of press time on Tuesday, Wells was unsure if the town had received any applications or what the interview process would look like.
She said she feels like she’s stepping away from her role while Norwood is in a good place.
“I’m proud of where Norwood is now, it’s been hard with the pandemic, but a lot has been accomplished, and I am proud of that,” she said. “There is always more to do. I think we are growing, and I think we can continue to grow in a good way.”
