San Miguel County’s new mobile crisis unit is active and a resource for local communities. While Joel Watts, founder and operator of Integrated Insight Therapy, made the announcement to the Norwood Town Board at the May meeting, Watts spoke personally with The Norwood Post last week to give more details on the business he started.
Watts earned his mental health credentials as a licensed professional counselor in 2018 and then established his company in 2019. He started Integrated Insight as an outpatient therapy organization, and he’s still doing counseling sessions weekly.
But he felt the idea of a mobile crisis response unit was important, having strong feelings about the way it can support a community.
According to him, it’s necessary to avoid hospitals and institutions as much as possible. He said his organization is using the latest evidence-based research, along with master’s level therapists, to reach those in crisis on a personal level. He said it’s the most supportive way to help the patient, but also best for the community since it doesn’t tax resources.
Ideally, the mobile crisis unit leaves out police and EMS. The mobile counselor works inside someone’s home to stabilize them in personal crisis.
Watt’s organization is working in five local counties now as the mobile crisis unit. His staff are experienced and trained to work in cases of self-harm and potential suicide.
“We do something different here,” he said in the interview. “We do therapy outside the four walls. We are not radical, but we want to serve our communities. (Let’s not) get stuck by what was going on 50 years ago.”
Watts staffs three to four trained professionals who live in Norwood and can be dispatched locally. He said in San Miguel County, he’s been getting more than five calls each month since he took over the mobile crisis contract in February.
Who foots the bill and holds the contract?
Rocky Mountain Health Care Plans reimburses Integrated Insight. Watts said his organization isn’t getting rich off the deal. He added that his employees are required to carry their own caseloads of counseling patients, too.
Watts’ number one goal is to save people from suicide or a mental institution. Though he said he was reluctant to make any “black or white statements,” because as a counselor he’s been trained not to do so, he admitted he believes the work is helping people. Though, he said even effecting change in one person’s life is worth it all to him.
His philosophy is that it’s about “elevating mental health.” In the past, he said the subject of mental health has had a bad reputation. He wants to bring truth to light and help people.
Anyone who wants to reach the mobile crisis line should call 1-844-493-8255. The response time happens within two hours in a rural and remote area like San Miguel County.
Watts’ home base is in Delta, but he said he thinks it’s important to show his face in the communities his organization operates in. So, he does. He attends crisis calls in various counties when needed, including San Miguel County.
In his regular counseling practice, he takes multiple forms of payment, including commercial insurance, Medicaid, and offers a sliding scale fee at minimal cost.
