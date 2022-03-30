Community partners gathered last week to commemorate the groundbreaking of the Pinion Park subdivision. On Monday, March 21, local leaders celebrated with Mesa Rose Kitchen + Grocery’s pizza and small speaking segments.
Candy Meehan — a Norwood town trustee, who will soon be appointed mayor, since she is running unopposed as the only candidate on the ticket — welcomed those in attendance to Norwood and the Pinion Park project site, thanking the Norwood Planning & Zoning Commission, fellow town trustees, and Norwood’s town staff for their efforts in laying the groundwork for the new construction on the 24-home subdivision.
Kris Holstrom, San Miguel County Commissioner for District 3, which includes Norwood, thanked the Board of San Miguel County Commissioners for agreeing to donate the land for the project. Rick Garcia, the director of the state’s Department of Local Affairs (DOLA), applauded the Telluride Foundation for its leadership in building rural, affordable housing for the community.
The Telluride Foundation spearheaded the workforce housing project by combining modular construction with low-interest loans from different foundations and the state of Colorado. That, along with the county’s donated land, supports the project in delivering affordable places to live for the local workforce.
Now, the Pinion Park neighborhood, located just south of the Lone Cone Library, will provide 24 affordable, deed-restricted, single-family homes available for sale to qualified residents. Those who live and work in Norwood will be given priority, and teaching staff are to be placed at the top of the list. Those who are interested in learning how to qualify and get into the upcoming lottery should visit the project’s website for more information and to sign up as an interested buyer. The public may access the site at pinionparknorwood.co.
Meehan, who will be sworn in as mayor in May, said she was proud to be present for the groundbreaking. She’s been a part of the workforce housing discussion and approval the last few years, along with fellow trustees and town staff.
“Standing on the site of the Pinion Park Project was a true moment of pride and accomplishment for our community,” she told The Norwood Post Monday. “Holding that shovel in my hands and standing next to the amazing men and women who made it happen was humbling.”
Pinion Park is under the umbrella of the Rural Homes organization, which is a subsidiary of the nonprofit Paradox Community Trust. Currently, Rural Homes has one project under construction in Norwood and is planning to construct neighborhoods in Ridgway and Ouray.
Combined, those developments will bring more than 75 affordable homes to the region in coming years.
The Paradox Community Trust is a supporting organization of the Telluride Foundation, which is a community foundation based in southwestern Colorado that makes grants and runs programs in arts, education, health and human services, community development and social enterprises.
For more information, the public may visit telluridefoundation.org. For more information on Rural Homes, the public should see ruralhomes.co/ or send an email to info@ruralhomesproject.co.
