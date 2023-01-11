The Mavericks wrestled in Vernal, Utah, last weekend at the Tournament of Champions — a tough tournament, according to head coach Kyle Dinsmore. With both varsity, JV and a “second chance” tournament happening, there was enough going on to give the Norwood guys a decent amount of matches.
Both Aiden Walton (106 pounds) and Coulter Shumway (150 pounds) wrestled in the varsity tournament. They both lost their two matches.
Jackson Dinsmore (106 pounds), Owen Tackett (126 pounds) and Kaden Morales (157 pounds) wrestled in the JV tournament. Dinsmore ended up with a podium finish, taking third place in his bracket. He only lost to the wrestler who took first place from Utah.
Tackett was one match away from wrestling for third and fourth place.
“Owen lost a hard-fought overtime match,” coach said. “And it knocked him out before he placed. He had a 32-man bracket, so he did really well. He was a few seconds away from getting to that third and fourth place match to place.”
Morales just moved to Norwood this year in the middle of the semester. He’s brand new to wrestling, is doing alright and has won a few matches. Coach said wrestling is not an easy sport to start when you’re a junior in high school, but Morales is working hard at it.
With only five guys out for wrestling, it’s not the easiest year, in general, for the team. Last year the Mavericks were “senior heavy,” and Dinsmore knew this year was going to be small. Now Walton is the only senior. Morales is a junior. The three others are freshmen.
Still, there are six guys coming up next year from eighth grade that want to wrestle. Coach said there are also more boys under them coming up through the ranks.
“It looks good for us for numbers moving forward,” he said. “Combining with Nucla in a year or so, it will look even better.”
Dinsmore is assisted by longtime coach Justin Franklin. They’re excited for the first home event this year, the Norwood Maverick Tournament. On Saturday, nine to 10 teams will be on site in the Norwood gym, and they’ll be running two mats with wrestling happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Concessions will be offered, courtesy of the Norwood senior class. Admission is $5 at the door, but free for all Norwood students.
Coaches, and the guys, are looking forward to the home tournament. Also due to low numbers, Norwood is having a hard time getting to host duals.
Dinsmore said with fewer guys there might be more time for him and Franklin to work one-on-one with them; still, the guys have a tough time working out in partners, because they have to wrestle the same person all of the time.
Regardless, Dinsmore said they’re excited for this weekend.
“Everybody can watch our guys wrestle,” he said. “We are starting a new cycle of kids up through. We are starting from the beginning again and trying to rebuild the program. We’re looking forward to combining with Nucla and having more kids, and to wrestle dual meets, and have more events."
Dinsmore thinks the sport could grow even more in the local area, especially since the younger kids are wanting to be part of it. This is his sixth year coaching the Mavericks.
