Jacque Young Franklin retired from the San Miguel County Clerk and Recorder’s Office for the second time March 1. She retired the first time 10 years ago after working in her role for 15 years.
She with Becky Goldsworthy, who was the chief deputy, spent much time recording patents and homestead documents that went back as far as 1875.
“She and I had a group effort to get all the legals into a computer in case of fire or flood,” she said.
They also recorded marriage licenses from the past, old maps and other things from original paper files. Franklin said they worked as a team. It was a task they felt was very important. They wanted to preserve the history.
“When we had oil and gas researchers in, when oil and gas was full bore, they were horrible on the books,” Franklin said. “They didn’t have respect, they flipped through pages like it was nothing. Those books are more than 100 years old. It was heartbreaking. We told them, ‘Treat them gently, or you have to leave.’”
The two ladies stayed at it. Though Franklin retired the first time around in 2013, county officials realized how important the task of recording the old documents into the computer system was, and it wasn’t complete. That’s when Franklin began working Wednesdays in Norwood in the Glockson Building to see the project through.
“When Jacque retired from her full-time position over 10 years ago, but agreed to stay on part-time in order to finish the digitization project, it was a big win for San Miguel County and the clerk’s office,” said Stephanie Van Damme, the county clerk.
Now, more than 800 original handwritten books have been preserved in the county’s computer database — and backed up a few times for safety, thanks to the work of Franklin and Goldsworthy.
It was completely finished last week. Now, the public can also access those documents, something Franklin said is exciting for people. Anyone can get online and find historical information in the county.
“It was a huge undertaking,” Franklin said.
Goldsworthy retired last Thursday after 38 years. County officials threw a party for her, which was also for Franklin and her second retirement. The ladies worked side by side for 25 years recording the old documents.
“To have the continuity of Jacque’s work and her unique knowledge of our historical real property documents is invaluable. Completing this project is a huge accomplishment, and we are truly grateful for Jacque’s contribution,” Van Damme added.
Franklin admitted her weeks will feel different now, since she won’t be doing the historical document work she’s done for long.
Service to the county is something that runs in Franklin’s family. She has deep roots in San Miguel County. Her father, Mike Young, was a county commissioner for approximately 25 years in District 3. Through her father she knew Gay Cappis, legendary county employee in the clerk’s office who served 50 years in her role.
Additionally, her husband, the late Jim Franklin, worked 32 years for the county’s road and bridge department.
