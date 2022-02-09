The Mavericks are headed to their regional wrestling tournament this weekend. Held in Buena Vista, the boys have a bit of a trek to get there. Coach Kyle Dinsmore said Buena Vista is new to Norwood’s region. The team will leave Thursday and spend the night in order to be ready to wrestle the next day. They weigh in at noon on Friday.
Six Norwood guys are set to wrestle: Aiden Walton, at 106 pounds; Joshua Alexander, at 132 pounds; Jarret Sinks, at 138 pounds; Gage Owen, at 152 pounds; Brayden Magallon, at 160 pounds; and Cash Joseph, at 170 pounds. Francesco D’Urso has a rib issue and will not be wrestling, coach said.
They’ll be meeting others on the mat from Buena Vista, Mancos, John Mall, Hayden, Olathe, Dove Creek, North Fork, Black Canyon, Ignacio, Rangely, Dolores, North Park, Sorroco, West Grand and Nucla.
Dinsmore is expecting positive results.
“I’m hoping we can get out of this group at least half, if not more (to state),” he told The Norwood Post last Friday.
He said Alexander has a tough bracket, and he’s been battling illness. Still, he said the wrestler is looking really good, and he’s hoping he can get through to the state tournament.
“He has a really good shot,” Dinsmore said. “From last year to this year, he has made a huge jump in performance.”
While last year, only two wrestlers were permitted at state in each weight class, this year CHSAA is going back to the old rule of four wrestlers attending.
Coach is also watching Sinks.
“Jarret may take regionals,” he said. “He’s ranked in the Top 4 in the state. He’s got a real good chance of being in the finals of state, if not winning it — and that’s his goal.”
He added Owen should also push through.
“He’s wrestling really well,” he said.
Regarding Magallon, coach said he should also be in the regional finals and make it through. Magallon is also ranked in the Top 4 or Top 5 in Colorado for his weight class and division.
“And I’m hoping for Cash,” he said. “He’s going to come out and really have to put it together.”
Joseph’s weight is rather tough, coach said, and he will no doubt have to battle for his spot. At the same time, Jospeh is capable of pulling it off.
He said Walton needs to put together three good wins and he’s golden.
“There is one kid (in his weight class) ranked that may do well,” coach said. “After that, it’s wide open.”
The state wrestling tournament is Feb. 17-19 at Denver’s Ball Arena. There will be some COVID restrictions, and spectators must show proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID test, within 72 hours of arrival. Coach said guests need to plan their testing carefully in order to get the results that let them stay all weekend and watch.
Additionally, Norwood just hosted the San Juan Basin League tournament, and Sinks and Owen took first in the league. Walton, Alexander and Magallon were second.
Dinsmore said it was a good showing, and Norwood had a full house.
He’s assisted this year by Justin Franklin and Randy Harris.
“I’m hoping for a really good weekend,” he said.
