There was some disruption to Norwood’s water service from Coventry Hill to Redvale last week. Town officials had let people know through phone calls and social media that work on the system would be taking place. At Coventry Hill, a pressure-reducing valve needed to be replaced, something critical to preventing a waterline break.
Although some people thought a break had occurred on March 28, it was actually Norwood Public Works conducting necessary maintenance to prevent future breaks from happening.
Public Works Director Randy Harris, along with his staff, and a few from ACM Excavation rebuilt a pressure-reducing valve, No. 3, in the Norwood water system, located at Coventry. While the work was projected to either leave some residences with low water pressure, or even no water at all, the work just took longer than was planned.
The No. 3 valve affects water going toward Redvale. The tank is so much higher at Coventry that pressure has to be reduced there at that point.
Harris told The Norwood Post the No. 3 valve was overdue to be changed. Town administrator Patti Grafmyer said last week the infrastructure in the vault was installed in the mid-1990s. While sometimes those valves can be rebuilt on the inside, the No. 3 valve was not salvageable. Harris said the inside was so corroded that everything needed to be replaced for it to work correctly.
The Town of Norwood had been waiting for a “decent” day to do the repair. Harris said when that finally happened, the town needed to go ahead last week and proceed with the work.
Town staff have thanked all for their patience, as they knew it was an inconvenience to water users.
“It took a bit longer once we got into it,” he said.
The preventative maintenance has helped make sure Redvale doesn’t get a big waterline break in the future, something that’s already happened in the system further east. Last fall, the break that happened was due to a pressure-reducing valve that failed. Harris said that valve did not work correctly and as a result over-pressurized the town. That same thing could have happened to Redvale, if the No. 3 valve wasn’t corrected last week. It was only a matter of time before it also failed.
“It was long overdue preventive maintenance,” he said.
Keeping up and maintaining the water system is something Harris said the town is committed to.
“We are just going to continue to do preventative maintenance. We are trying to get our system as good as we can,” he added.
Harris agreed the No. 3 pressure-reducing valve work was costly to the town. Invoicing was not complete as of press time. He also agreed there’s not been a dull moment for public works lately.
“It’s keeping us busy for sure,” he said Sunday afternoon.
By 11 p.m. on Sunday, another waterline break occurred. Norwood Public Works received the alarm that something was amiss at 43ZN and Highway 145. ACM Excavation was onsite within 45 minutes. Immediately, crews were on it, and backfilling began at 7 a.m. Monday morning with the water tanks recovering.
Grafmyer said she can’t say enough about Norwood town staff and ACM for the work on the water system.
