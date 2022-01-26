Annie’s Project, an agricultural education class for women in Colorado, will take place in Montrose, beginning next week at the Pioneer Room in Friendship Hall, located at 1001 N. 2nd St. The six-week course is offered in different places in the state, and event organizers are pleased to offer it now on the Western Slope. Norwood women are invited.
Jenny Beiermann of Grand Junction is helping to facilitate the event with Katie Alexander of Montrose — not the Katie Alexander of Norwood, as many people have recently questioned.
According to Beiermann, the mission of Annie’s Project is essentially for farm and ranch women to become more active business partners in their operations, and for them to have a better understanding of the many facets of their own businesses. The Montrose course will include information on human resources, financial documentation, farm and ranch leasing, marketing plans, retirement and estate planning, types of insurance, and more. Professionals in the various fields will come in to the classes to talk about their parts of the industry.
Yes, some of the participants come from traditional backgrounds, like beef ranches, sheep operations and hay farms. But some ladies have attended who have strictly vegetable farms, or orchards, even vineyards and other types of farm and ranch businesses. Beiermann said ladies can come from any type of agricultural business in Colorado.
The $65 fee includes all of the course materials, plus meals, for the six sessions. Dinner will be served each evening. The first meeting is Jan. 27. Weekly, the program runs through March 3. The classes are from 6-9 p.m.
Those who attend the whole course will receive a certificate and graduate from the program, which is 18 hours of formal education. So far, more than 300 women in Colorado have done the training.
Beiermann said she’s happy to be a part of Annie’s Project. She’s been involved since it began in 2017 and took over as the state’s coordinator in 2020.
As of press time Tuesday afternoon, approximately 12 women had enrolled in the Montrose course. Beiermann said it has been intentionally capped at around 20 participants to keep the group small. She said it’s about encouraging discussion and providing opportunity for networking. She’s hoping for a few more signups, though, and welcomes women in agriculture from Norwood to join in next week.
She said she knows it’s a commitment to drive for the six-week period, but she said the course will be worth it.
“Annie's Project is essential in helping farm and ranch families manage their operations to become, or continue to stay, profitable and to also reduce the stress involved with managing agricultural operations during difficult financial times,” she said. “We want to show our women in ag the resources that are available to them to help inspire them to continue farming and ranching to produce food for the world. We are excited for our program in Montrose and would love to have participants from San Miguel County join us for the program.”
