Outlaw Automotive and Fabrication, a relatively new car business in Norwood, is celebrating its one-year anniversary, and the McGee family has said they’re grateful for the past year. Owner and operator Sean McGee is the sole employee and helping the Norwood community take care of its vehicles.
McGee, who hails from West Virginia, has been in the local area roughly five years and formerly worked for Ray Cossey in Norwood in the automotive industry. A member of the armed forces, McGee previously served in the U.S. Navy and worked on a submarine in the nuclear division in engineering.
Now, he’s married into the Snyder family, who are some of the first settlers of Wright’s Mesa. His wife Aimee is fourth-generation to live in Norwood.
McGee been working on cars for more than 20 years, and in the past was involved with drag racing and hot rodding, too. In fact, he’s been working on cars since he was 16 years old.
Now his business sees newer and older vehicles, as well as side-by-sides or even some boats or dirt bikes, too. He does a little bit of everything, but mostly repair work at this time. Still, he can build custom vehicles, though there’s not a big market for that in the Norwood area. When he has time, he can do things for personal use, like engine swaps.
With regard to automotive fabrication, he has the ability to create custom bumpers or other gear for farming, ranching or overlanding. With a background in paint and bodywork, McGee is capable of performing those services too, but he doesn’t have the space to do that in his current location.
Outlaw Automotive and Fabrication is located near the top of Norwood Hill. Anyone who needs directions should call McGee first. There, he works out of his shop, which is complete with the lifts and tools he needs to repair vehicles.
According to the McGees, the family business is staying busy, even throughout the pandemic.
Currently, the best way to reach him with automotive questions or to schedule service is by phone at 970-729-3161, and especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
McGee is screening clients for health reasons and said phone calls are best for limiting social interaction during this time.
“People can call me, and we can address the issues,” he told The Norwood Post on Monday.
Going forward, Aimee McGee said the family is working on website planning, and online information will be available for the public in the near future.
His wife agrees having a family-owned business is a good thing, and said she and her husband are grateful for Norwood’s support this last year.
“Thank you to the community for supporting us,” she said. “We appreciate your business, and all of our customers.”
McGee said he agrees that those in the Norwood community can get the work they need locally, and avoid traveling to Telluride or Montrose if they wish.
