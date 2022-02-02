Alex Sokolik, of Norwood, has written a book recently on his adventures, or rather life’s work, in bow hunting. He recently traveled to Las Vegas last month for a speaking engagement at a renown hunting conference.
Sokolik told the Norwood Post there is a lot of learning involved with bow hunting. He said going out with a bow teaches one about the wilderness and other important lessons. He practices going out year-round, whether its bow season or not, and takes a good camera when he doesn’t have a tag.
He said photography can also be a great teacher, and he recommends taking pictures of wildlife in nature.
He lives full-time in Norwood now, after a lengthy career working in Florida and other places. He’s a consultant for land acquisition and development, but also an author.
Hunting is something he remains passionate about, since it contributes to sustainability of species and the greater Earth. Hunters can’t take more than is available, he said, but they can also help to control populations.
He bow hunts avidly, and he’s disappointed in the state’s approval — specifically the Front Range’s vote — to support reintroducing wolves to Colorado, which are appearing now on the Western Slope. Already, he’s seen a decline in the deer that have frequented his rural property. In the past he’d have up to 20 deer visit his place. Now it’s more like two to three a week.
He enjoys his solitary life with few people to encounter, and the views of the many mountain ranges from his Norwood home make it an ideal place for authoring books.
“There’s nobody around,” he told The Norwood Post. “It’s perfect for writing.”
His first book, called “One With Nature,” is available this month for purchase on Amazon and in Barnes & Noble bookstores. It will also be available at the Lone Cone Library for checkout.
The book focuses on hunting, nutrition, ecology, sustainability and nature. It’s peppered with quotes from the Bible. His personal philosophy is that mankind is designed to eat wild game and that it is the healthiest form of food.
Sokolik has hunted on several different continents and in remote places — Alaska, Canada, New Zealand, Africa, Argentina — and has been out with his bow harvesting animals since the 1950s. His book features his photographs from around the world, but half of them were taken in Colorado.
With the book’s debut, the author was recently invited to speak at the Safari Club International conference in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay, a convention dedicated to preserving the freedom to hunt. There, Donald Trump, Jr., Tom Miranda and also Tucker Carlson were set to appear, along with other celebrities who are interested in hunting and the freedom of hunting.
Already, Sokolik has a second book ready to be released, though it focuses on photography only. He said a third book is very possible, too.
Sokolik is available for book signings, upon request.
