Amber Bockrath, entering 10th grade at Norwood High School, has won the state title in swimming. Bockrath won the 1,000-meter event in Cortez over the weekend, swimming in the 13-14 age group and beating seven other state qualifiers in the event.
“I have never (won a state title) before in an individual event, so that was pretty awesome,” she said Sunday evening after three days of competition.
Bockrath began swimming in Chicago, where she lived previously. Her mother told The Norwood Post Amber was swimming competitively at age 8. The family moved to Norwood the following year, and then Bockrath joined the Telluride Torpedos, a competitive team, but one that only meets in the summer for practice and competition.
This year, Bockrath joined the Montrose Marlins, a year-round swim program, though she is only a seasonal competitor.
She said she would enjoy swimming competitively year-round, only the drive to Montrose from Norwood is a big time commitment. In fact, this year, her parents drove her to practices twice a day all summer, since she had to swim 8 to 9:30 a.m. and then again from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
But the work paid off.
Bockrath had to qualify for last weekend’s state meet through other competitions she traveled to this summer. She swam her state races Friday, Saturday and Sunday. According to her, the 1,000-meter was not easy.
“It’s pretty hard — yeah — I like it a little bit less than the mile or 500 because it’s a weird, in-between one, but it’s still pretty fun to swim,” she said.
Her time was 13 minutes and 34.14 seconds.
She also won the first heat of the 500-meter, and then took second overall in that event. She ended up leaving Cortez with a handful of medals. She placed in other events too.
Bockrath still plans to swim a bit over the winter season, but she knows the Monday through Thursday practices aren’t really feasible for during the school year in Norwood. Plus, she plays volleyball, her other favorite sport.
“It’s a really long drive, and I want to play volleyball still,” she said. “If it were closer, I would love to swim year-round — with the exception of volleyball season.”
She added that she was grateful to her parents for their support during this summer swim season, especially with them getting her to where she needed to be.
“My mom was a huge part of it, because she was so committed that she would drive twice a day, there and back,” she said.
Debra Bockrath, Amber’s mother, said she was “very proud” of her daughter and has no regrets regarding her time spent on the road. She said it’s worth it for parents when kids put effort and commitment into something and then grow from the experience.
“And the team embraced her, and they embraced us,” she said.
