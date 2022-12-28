It’s a completely new board for the San Miguel Water Conversancy District (SMWCD). A local board, every seat was recently left vacant on it when former members stepped down after years of service. Previously, David Royer, Robert Bray and Aaron Elwood were seated but did not seek reappointment.
In mid-December, after a public notice that was a call for letters of intent to serve, several local people applied and were interviewed by phone. Appointments were then made in mid-December by Judge Carrie Yoder.
Seated on the new board now are Norwood Mayor Candy Meehan, Norwood Water Commission board member Jim Wells, Lone Cone Library Director Carrie Andrew, vice president of programs for the Telluride Foundation April Montgomery and Clay Wadman, a proponent of Norwood’s raw water system that was established a few years ago.
Three others ran for a seat in the process, but were not appointed to the five-member board. Terms for SMWCD are four years long.
Wells, a Norwood Water Commission board member for almost 20 years, said it’s important to serve.
“The main thing for me is that I didn’t want to see the SMWCD go away,” he said Monday. “I think it has an important function. I want to see those water rights that are still controlled by the conservancy district … I’d like to see them put to good use, here, on the mesa.”
Meehan told The Norwood Post last week that part of the board’s responsibilities are to oversee the 600 CFS of river water in the San Miguel that will not be sent to a once-proposed reservoir in Placerville, know as the “Saltado.” That reservoir is not possible due to flooding that would happen in the Down Valley area.
Additionally, the board is in charge of seating the three rural members of the Norwood Water Commission. (The Town of Norwood seats the three “town” members.)
Meehan admitted there might be a learning curve in store for the new board.
“We are starting fresh, you know,” she said.
Still, Meehan also knows a thing or two about water. She’s been working on water solutions for the Norwood area for the last several years, having organized Norwood’s first water holiday that doubled as an educational event. She was also part of the team, along with San Miguel County Commissioner Kris Holstrom and April Montgomery, which successfully went for the $110,000 grant to support the Wright’s Mesa Water Coalition group, the larger collaboration of water stakeholders in Norwood’s watershed that includes farmers and ranchers.
Now, Meehan is headed to Colorado’s Water Congress Jan. 25-27, taking place in Denver. With Adrian Begere, of the San Miguel Watershed Coalition, she’ll be learning from the Department of Agriculture about the PL-566 program. Through the USDA’s PL-566, federal monies are becoming available for small watersheds.
Those funds “provide technical and financial assistance to project sponsors to develop Watershed Work Plans and implement the planned activities within a specific geographic area for the benefit of the general public,” the USDA has said.
Meehan has said while the recent grant monies the Wright’s Mesa Watershed Coalition has secured are for overlay engineering, specifically a study, the PL-566 monies could be instrumental for construction of a Norwood project that could benefit all partners, once the local area is shovel-ready.
