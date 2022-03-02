According to the American Association of Retired Persons, 60 percent of Americans die without a will. Yet, having a will or estate plan is crucial to providing people and their loved ones with peace of mind and the necessary tools to navigate the difficulties of illness, old age and death. To help with this process, local attorney Sara Bachman will be offering a free estate planning workshop, open to the public, on Thursday, March 24, from 4-5:30 p.m. via Zoom.
While the workshop will be virtual, Bachman’s presentation will be live, allowing participants to ask questions. For those that don’t have access to Zoom or who would prefer to participate in-person, the workshop will also be presented via Zoom at the following locations:
Naturita Community Library in Naturita, hosted by West End Pay It Forward Trust. Those interested may RSVP to vista@telluridefoundation.org.
Lone Cone Library in Norwood, hosted by Lone Cone Legacy Trust. Attendees may RSVP to vista@telluridefoundation.org.
Those who wish to register for the Zoom event to participate from their own computer should use the link us06web.zoom.us/j/83267925109.
Light refreshments will be provided at the meetings held at the Naturita and Norwood libraries, and anyone who may be interested in estate planning is encouraged to attend. Topics discussed will include writing wills, powers of attorney (both financial and medical), and charitable giving.
Bachman is an attorney, licensed to serve clients in Colorado and Wyoming, and a native of the West End. She grew up on her family's ranch in Nucla, and as a result, she has a deep affinity and pride for rural America.
After nearly a decade away, Bachman has returned to the West End with her family in tow and established her law firm, Bachman Law, LLC, in 2016. She currently volunteers for many organizations and missions, including serving on the board of the West End Pay It Forward Trust.
This workshop is being hosted by both the West End Pay It Forward Trust and the Lone Cone Legacy Trust, two community endowment groups focused on growing funds to support the West End and Wright’s Mesa communities, respectively. These organizations are dependent on charitable giving to grow their endowments and yearly grant awards, and estate planning can be an important charitable giving tool.
Representatives of the West End Pay It Forward Trust say the organization is a simple way for everyone who cares about the West End — residents, visitors, former residents and businesses — to support the community for the long term. By constant contributions to the trust, folks will be helping develop a locally controlled, permanent endowment fund that will act as a savings account for the future. The earnings from the trust will be used to reinvest in the community year after year, and the endowment will grow. So will with the ability to provide support for local projects and organizations.
The mission of the Lone Cone Legacy trust is to preserve and strengthen the communities of Norwood, Redvale and the wider Wright’s Mesa area through raising funds for current and future needs. The earnings from a permanent endowment fund created in 2014 provide annual grants to support community development projects through community organizations. In 2021 alone, $10,000 was awarded to local organizations doing important community work, and the total amount granted is slated to increase each year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.