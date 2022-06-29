For the last year or so, when people have run into Britt Hoff they’ve asked her where she’s moved to. She said many think she left the state and is longer in business. Actually, she’s moved HnH Sign to the West End and just bought a property in Nucla.
Hoff had been running HnH Sign in Norwood for some time, but lost her work space there during the pandemic. It was last year that she moved the sign business to Naturita and was operating out of the Uravan Supply gas station on Highway 141.
She said she’s grateful for the opportunity to now have recently purchased the old Masons Hall in Nucla on Main Street.
In her new shop, she’s got 4,000 square feet for HnH Sign, plenty of room for the machines and other equipment. She’s happy to be in a solid location.
Hoff said the Masons group in Nucla has been dwindling in recent years. The remaining members are heading up to Telluride now to gather with other Masons there.
While Hoff purchased the space three months ago, she just moved in a few weeks ago. Already, she has three apprentices, Nucla students who are learning the craft.
Last year she took on apprentices too. She had two students from Paradox and one from Norwood.
Working with kids is a win-win, she said, since the students learn how to make T-shirts and work with the materials for sign-making and run machines. In this way, they have a way to make money when they go to college. Hoff said every college town has a T-shirt shop or sign making business.
The apprentices also help her with the workload, since she’s a single woman doing it herself. The Telluride Foundation helps her with the apprentice paychecks.
Many might not know that one of Hoff’s biggest projects is making signs in Braille. She makes and ships Braille signs all over the U.S. Locally, she’s supporting signage for the new school in Nucla, and has previously made signs for the school in Norwood too.
She’s done most of the signs for the businesses on Highway 141 in Naturita. In the past she’s helped with local parks and trails signage too. Now, she’s working on materials for the San Miguel Basin Fair and Rodeo.
She can also do canvas prints, business cards, stationary, uniforms and embroidery. Some people just stop in and want a plaque or a bumper sticker. She can do that also.
The work has all been passed down to her by her mother, who taught her to draw and paint. By age 16, she was designing graphic arts with her mom in Las Vegas, and now she’s been in the industry for 38 years.
Hoff lost her husband last year before she lost her commercial working space. She’s grateful, she said, to the West End Economic Development Corporation and the Naturita-Nucla Chamber of Commerce for helping her re-establish herself and her business and continue her work.
Now, she’s going for one of the West End’s facade grants, in hopes of beautifying the exterior of the old Mason Hall she’s operating in.
Hoff said people seem surprised there is new life in the big, ghostly corner edifice that has been vacant for the last five years. At the same time, folks have been welcoming to her.
“I’m getting busier, and I’m grateful for it,” she said. “People thought I left the area. No, I’ve been here the whole time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.