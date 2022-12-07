The Nucla-Norwood combined basketball teams are off and dribbling. Season play for the girls started last weekend with a tournament in Meeker. They boys are right behind them with their first tournament, a combined girls-boys tournament, this weekend in Rangely.
Practice started last month with Nov. 14 being the official start of opening season for all winter sports, including wrestling. The basketball teams are practicing in Nucla, since that is the home base of the combined West End teams.
Kelly Arnold, of Nucla and who’s been coaching for about 20 years, is head coach of both teams this year. He’s assisted by Debbie Wytullka, of Nucla, for the girls, and Mike Rummel, of Norwood, for the boys.
And there are 15 members out for the girls team this year. Seniors are Morgan Weimer, Sabra Grierson, Jazel Demus, Lisa Sutherland, Nichelle Rogers, Candis Staats, Saphire Connelly and Kiely Rutter.
Arnold said the ladies did well over the weekend, despite Meeker having the home court advantage. They bested Meeker 55-40 on Thursday, impressing coaches and fans.
“They won a hard-fought win and played well,” he said last Friday. “It’s been a while coming for them and good to see.”
On Friday and Saturday, though, the girls didn’t do as well, falling to Hayden in double-overtime. Then they lost to Mancos, playing for the third and fourth spots, ending their weekend 1-3. The girls JV team was 2-1 in Meeker.
Arnold said all the girls are doing well.
“They’re playing together,” he said. “It’s a team sport. They have to be able to play together, communicate, and keep each other picked up.”
Arnold could see that happening at the Meeker tournament and said the girls are really putting that piece together.
For the boys, there are nine of them out this year — with no seniors. It’s been a young team for the Mustangs the last few years.
“And it’s another year of maturity for some of them,” Arnold said.
With two juniors and some sophomores, the team gained more freshmen this year too. He said some of the guys have played AAU or middle school basketball before though, so even with the numbers not super high, there is some talent — and “a higher understanding,” he said.
Both teams travel to Rangely this weekend. Kelly said those combined tournaments work out well for the area schools, and they’re used to traveling together for that. Next weekend, both teams will play at Dove Creek.
Regular season play lasts until the end of February, with post-season play occurring in March.
Arnold said he agreed that basketball is still strong in the West End.
“You’ve got to have the younger kids and feeder programs constantly playing and improving,” he said. “When they get to high school, they’re ready to go in a sense.”
Arnold said anyone wishing to watch high school basketball this winter should check the Nucla High School website online for the full schedule.
