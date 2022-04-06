One bad decision can ruin a young person’s life. That’s why the Norwood Fire Department, along with 13 local agencies and organizations, is holding a “mock crash” in Norwood on April 18. Together, they’ll simulate a DUI event to educate local youth on the dangers of drinking, drugging and driving.
Officials with the Norwood Fire Protection District, the Norwood Marshal's Office, San Miguel County Sheriff's Office, the Colorado State Patrol, the county coroner, CareFlight, Montrose County Sheriff’s Department, the San Miguel Basin Fairgrounds and the Norwood High School, including the student council, have been working together to make the mock crash as realistic and effective as possible.
A judge and prosecutor from the Colorado 7th Judicial District and a representative from Crippin Funeral Home will help make the mock trial and then funeral, held at the end of the event, even more real for the Norwood and Nucla students. Kids in grades six through 12 will be participating.
“This is the second DUI prevention event we’ve done, and it’s proven to be tremendously effective in showing our young people the enduring effects of making a single bad decision,” said District Fire Chief John Bockrath. “The impact of getting behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs and alcohol, even just once, can last a lifetime.”
The day begins at the San Miguel Basin Fairgrounds, where students will witness the “crash” scene that includes the death of a fellow classmate. The name will be released at the event. Two hundred people are expected to watch the process as 911 is called, police arrive, fire and EMS show up, and the "intoxicated" driver is arrested on DUI charges.
The county coroner will also be called to the scene, and CareFlight will fly in (weather permitting).
Next, the students will assemble in the Norwood High School gym to learn about the negative effects of alcohol and drugs on the human body, and what can happen when people drink, drug and drive. The presentation will cover how such incidents damage communities and families, the implications of court costs and fees, and the job limitations for their future caused by having a DUI conviction on their records.
After a lunch break, kids will attend the mock “trial” of the arrested driver. The district attorney will lay out the case, and the judge will sentence the defendant. A funeral service will follow immediately, presided over by Reverend John Dotson with a eulogy given by the deceased’s mother.
There will be a “question and answer” session at the end of the day, so that students can ask agency representatives about anything they witnessed during the day’s experience and need more clarification on.
The Norwood and Nucla communities are encouraged to attend, especially parents who have a student participating in the event.
Additionally, for commuters, and those traveling via vehicle that day through the West End of Norwood, they should be aware that the large event is taking place and is staged. Still, traffic may be more congested than usual.
