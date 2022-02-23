While the high school boys from Norwood were in Denver for the state wrestling tournament, the younger girls were also doing something special on the court.
The middle school girls basketball team headed to Mancos for their championship tournament in the San Juan Basin League over the weekend.
The combined Nucla and Norwood team was the top seed for their half of the league, and fans were hoping for a strong finish. The girls ended taking second place on Saturday, Feb. 19, receiving many congratulations from folks in the region.
Playing for the combined team were Darcy Bray, Sydney Westfall, Shay Snyder, Holli Johnson, Josey Tedder, Maggie Andrews, Maria Camacho, Reece Elwood, Lantry Galley, Brylea Butler and Sydney Tomlinson.
The girls played Dolores first on Saturday and won that game 28-25; then they played Mancos for the final, but were bested 30-17.
The Mancos team had been undefeated this season, and coach agreed they were a tough team to face.
He added the girls did well in the finals and admitted they were a little bit worn out, since they only had a 30 minute break in between the games.
“They didn’t every give up though, and that was the main thing,” he said.
He said the Norwood-Nucla girls had done well throughout their season. They finished 8-3 before post-season play.
“They’re pretty scrappy, they hustle pretty well, we make our share of mistakes, but most of the time they can play through it,” he told The Norwood Post.
He added the girls had been working a lot on making shots better for this season. He said overall, they played very well as a team — something he’d stressed to them from the beginning, “to be an unselfish team.”
The girls started practicing Jan. 2, with sessions held in Naturita. In a team that is comprised of what could be called rival schools, coach said absolutely it worked well and was very balanced.
Galley previously played one year of college basketball at Mesa State University. That was after his four-year college football career when he still had eligibility left. He said he was able to walk on the basketball team. He’s coached on and off for his town throughout the years, especially when his own children began playing school sports.
He was assisted this year by his wife, Misty Galley, who previously played varsity basketball. He was also supported with practice travel by Jessica Johnson and Kate Andrews, whom he thanks for getting the Norwood girls down the hill.
Coach said the team was made up of nine seventh graders and two eighth graders. Next year should also be strong for middle school girls basketball.
Those that tuned in for state wrestling were saddened to hear that the Mavericks didn’t make it to the podium. Brayden Magallon, Gage Owen and Jarret Sinks wrestled tough and will be remembered by their fans as state qualifiers for Norwood High School.
